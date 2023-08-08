Strictly Come Dancing reveals eighth celebrity contestant – and it's a good one

This soap star joins the likes of Amanda Abbington and Zara McDermott in the line-up

Strictly Come Dancing has announced soap star Adam Thomas as the eighth celebrity contestant joining the 2023 line-up.

The news was announced on The Hits Radio Breakfast Show with Fleur East, James & Matt on Tuesday.

On signing up for the 2023 series, Adam said: "I am so excited to be joining the cast of this year's Strictly Come Dancing. I've been such a big fan of the show for years, I can't believe I'm actually doing it!

He admitted: "I can't dance to save my life but I'm buzzing to learn and have a good laugh with my pro. Get me on that dance floor... I can't wait!"

© BBC Adam Thomas was announced as the eighth celebrity to join the 2023 series

Adam, 34, is best known for portraying Adam Barton in ITV's Emmerdale, as well as for his role as Donte Charles in BBC One's Waterloo Road.

Viewers may also recognise Adam for his appearance in the 2016 series of ITV's I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here, in which he placed third. He then went on to co-host the spin-off series, I'm a Celebrity: Extra Camp.

Adam appeared on I'm A Celebrity in 2016

The 2023 line-up is shaping up to be a great one, with the likes of Channel 4 News presenter Krishnan Guru-Murthy and actress Amanda Abbington already confirmed.

Also taking part is presenter and newsreader Angela Rippon, film and theatre actor Layton Williams, radio presenter Eddie Kadi, presenter Angela Scanlon and former Love Island star Zara McDermott.

Zara McDermott is also taking part in this year's series

Speaking about singing up for the show, Krishnan said: "I'm surprised, delighted and slightly confused to find myself taking part in Strictly on the basis of 'you only live once!'

"I can't wait to start learning to dance, but I am slightly worried about my general decrepitude," he said.

© Tom Nicholson/Shutterstock Krishnan Guru-Murthy will be taking to the dance floor this autumn

Meanwhile, Angela Scanlon admitted that she is "terrified" but "excited". She said in a statement: "I have so many questions. Will they make me tan? How itchy are sequins?! Do they do flesh-coloured sports bras? Well - there’s only one way to find out, right!? Now I’m panicking a bit... but also secretly thrilled about the prospect of all that glitter. Let’s go!"

Zara added: "I am so excited to be joining the world of Strictly! I grew up watching it every year with my nan and she was the biggest Strictly fan.

© BBC Angela Scanlon was announced as the sixth celebrity joining the show

"We would dance around the house and I have such fond memories of that time in my life. I even remember the first-ever series, and being mesmerised by all the beautiful dresses! I can’t wait to throw myself into this experience and start training. It’s going to be incredible."