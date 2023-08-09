Strictly star Layton Williams shares very exciting news days after joining dancing show

We can’t wait to see Layton Williams show us what he’s got on the Strictly Come Dancing dance floor, but the star is certainly a very busy man - and is set to star in another very exciting project!

BBC Three has revealed that Layton’s hit show Bad Education is back for season five, with filming currently underway. The series is set to star Gavin and Stacey’s Mathew Horne, Charlie Wernham as PE teacher Mitchell Harper, and of course, Layton as the school’s drama teacher, Stephen Carmichael.

The show was a huge hit on BBC Three after the channel relaunched in 2022, becoming one of their most successful programmes with 1.1 million viewers in season four. So what can we expect from season five? Chatting about the upcoming show, Layton said: "I'm so buzzing that everyone embraced the new Bad Education! Thanks to yous, we're back and badder than ever, creating more chaos with a super-talented bunch. More life, more laughs, more looks!"

Bad Education is back for season 5

Charlie added: "The response to the last series was phenomenal, I am so excited for the fans to see what we have in store for series five! We have such a wonderfully talented cast, crew and writing team who have so much fun making the show, I am truly grateful that we all get to do it again!"

The show’s co-creator, Freddy Syborn, added: "Last year, Jack & I loved putting together our new crew of characters and collaborators. We couldn’t be happier to be back - series five is going to be more joyful than ever."

© David M. Benett Layton Williams is taking part in Strictly

Charlie also previously opened up about how he and Layton are involved in the writing process for the hit show, telling HELLO!: "I wasn't nervous until day one [of filming]. I was really excited at the prospect of it coming back and then we did a lot in the writers' room, with myself and Layton [Williams] part of the creative team.

"That was all fun and exciting but then on day one I was really nervous because I was like, 'Oh god, I'm doing it again'. It was scary because people loved it so much. I always forget how much people enjoyed it and then the responsibility started coming back to me again. We've got to make it as good as it can be otherwise people won't enjoy it. So it was daunting but very exciting."

Layton opened up about season 5

Fans might have a while to wait for the new series, as the six-part show will be back in 2024, giving Layton more time to nail his dance routines!

© Photo: BBC Charlie and Layton on the show

The actor, who has also starred in Everybody’s Talking About Jamie and Billy Elliot on the West End, opened up about joining Strictly after it was announced on The One Show, Layton said: "Absolutely buzzing to confirm that I will be taking part in THE most iconic dance competition in the UK! It's time to bring it to the Ballroom. So excited to learn new skills from the best. Bring on the sequins… ALL the sequins!"