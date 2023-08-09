Jonnie Irwin flooded with support after suffering painful foot injury amid cancer battle

The Escape to the Country presenter was first diagnosed with cancer in 2020

Jonnie Irwin has been flooded with supportive messages after suffering a painful-looking foot injury.

Taking to Instagram, the father-of-three, 49, posted a candid snapshot of his injured foot resting on the sofa beneath a square ice pack.

© Instagram Jonnie shared a photo of his injury

Whilst Jonnie didn't share any specific details about his injury, his caption suggested that he'd twisted his ankle after his builders carried out a series of drastic renovations.

"When you forget the builder has removed your doorstep…" he revealed.

© Getty The star is best known for presenting Escape to the Country

The star's followers flooded the comments section with supportive messages, with one writing: "Oh no! Hope you're OK. Plenty of R.I.C.E. Rest, ice, compression & elevation. Take it easy," while a second noted: "Ouch! Hope your ankle feels better soon."

A third wrote: "Oh no. Hope it's better soon. Sending love & hugs," and a fourth sweetly added: "Ouch. Sending loads of love and healing prayers your way."

Jonnie, who is battling terminal cancer, has been busy renovating his Newcastle home with a team of local tradesmen in the hope that he can leave his wife Jessica and their three sons with a gorgeous home.

WATCH: Jonnie Irwin 'so stoked' with his living room transformation

In his living room he's added a new stove, whilst the family bathroom has had a total revamp with bright salmon-hued tiles, luxurious gold finishes and a swanky walk-in shower.

Outside, Jonnie has ensured that his outdoor space is tranquil haven complete with a trampoline and a goal net for the boys.

Jonnie's health update comes after he marked a huge milestone with his eldest son, Rex, four.

© Instagram Jonnie shares his three sons with his wife Jessica

On what appeared to be Rex's final day at nursery before heading to primary school in September, the A Place in the Sun presenter posted a string of photos giving fans a glimpse inside their emotional bike ride.

Amongst the pictures, Jonnie opted to post a heartwarming snapshot of himself grinning from ear to ear as he rode on his bike behind little Rex.

© Instagram The doting dad took his kids to nursery

Meanwhile, in a separate image, doting dad Jonnie posed for a selfie with his eldest son as they made their way through a leafy park. Rex looked particularly endearing in his batman bicycle helmet whilst dad Jonnie was all smiles.

"Last EVER ride to nursery with Rex," he noted in his emotional caption. "Suitably waved off by Rafa and his spade and Rex with his game face on!"

© Instagram Jonnie enjoyed a precious moment with his son Rex

Jonnie's legion of followers flocked to the comments section to heap praise on the TV star, with one writing: "Jonnie, those boys will learn so much about your strength & tenacity, memories to last them their lifetime. You're truly inspirational and what a daddy you have shown them to be," while a second remarked: "Jonnie you are just an awesome daddy, and those boys are a credit to you!!"

A third gushed: "Aww that's beautiful," and a fourth added: "Creating memories for your children to cherish," followed by a red heart emoji.