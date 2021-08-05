Escape to the Country star Jonnie Irwin delights fans with adorable new family photos

TV presenter Jonnie Irwin certainly has his hands full. Not only does he keep busy with hosting stints on BBC's Escape to the Country and Channel 4's A Place in the Sun but he's got a growing brood at home too – and it was his recent photos of his gorgeous family that delighted his followers on social media.

The 46-year-old took to his Instagram page to share a series of adorable snaps of his family enjoying a day out by the seaside in Beadnell Bay in Northumberland, England.

In the first snap, Jonnie's wife Jessica could be seen cuddling up to the couple's eldest son Rex. Another selfie showed the proud dad giving one of his twin sons a ride on his shoulders. Other photos showed the whole family having a wonderful time on a boat ride.

WATCH: Go behind-the-scenes on Jonnie Irwin's HELLO! shoot

Jonnie captioned the cute pictures, "Awesome day up in Beadnell catching up with family," which sparked plenty of comments from Jonnie's followers. One person wrote: "Beautiful photos", while a second commented: "Looks so great, hope u all had a lovely day".

Jonnie and Jessica's twin boys - Rafa and Cormac - are now just over a year old. The couple welcomed their two new bundles of joy in June 2020. Clearly thrilled with his growing family, Jonnie uploaded a picture of himself, Jessica, and their newborn boys. The presenter wrote in the caption at the time: "They've arrived! After a long day in hospital the boys finally decided to make an appearance.

"They are identical in every way including weighing a good 5 pounds 7 each. No names yet. Jess was her usual magnificent self. I’m so proud of her for carrying around what looked like a planet these last few weeks and huge thanks to the amazing staff at The RVI in Newcastle."

He went on: "Due to lockdown restrictions I've had to leave mum and twins in the hospital and await their return home so giving Rex as much fun and love as possible. We know having 3 boys under 18 months is gonna be hard but it's better to have a surfeit of good news rather than a deficit. Bring it on!"

