Escape to the Country star Jonnie Irwin shares details of latest treatment in upbeat post

Escape to the Country star Jonnie Irwin has shared an update with fans amid his treatment for cancer, revealing that he enjoyed a very special night out despite admitting that he should "be resting] after a radiotherapy session.

Sharing a series of photos of himself at a The Streets gig, he wrote: "What a night! Probs should be resting after radiotherapy to my Swede the day before but F it right?! More about that later. So glad I went especially as he played all the classics. @mikeskinnerltd had the place pumping. Pretty whacked today but worth it. #thestreets #livemusic."

WATCH: Jonnie Irwin talks family life

Fans were full of praise for his latest snap, with one writing: "It's about making the memories though," while another person added: "Go Jonnie, live life to the full. You are such an inspiration to us all young man!!!" A third person added: "Well done Jonnie. Give that radiotherapy a good kicking!"

The star went public with the news that he had terminal lung cancer back in 2022 after being diagnosed in 2020, and often shares updates on his treatment and family life with his followers. Recently posting snaps of a cycling trip with his wife Jess and their three sons, Rex, Rafa and Cormac, he wrote: " Apart from the constant peril of fearing one of the lads is gonna jump in or not hit the breaks in time we all got home without incident and probably as wet as if we had all gone in but Jesmond Dean is a special place to visit in any weather, home now for a lot fire to dry out."

Jonnie has also been back at work with BBC Morning Live, and shared a photo of himself filming, writing: "So good to be back filming for @bbcmorninglive . We’ve just shot to short films about renovating your home and what to look out for. I think my smug smile betrays the lack of a massive commute for once and the extra couple of hours I got in my scratcher as we filmed in Newcastle Upon Tyne. I’ll let you know when they are due to go out, when I know myself."

© Instagram The duo are doting parents to three children

He has also been very vocal about his prognosis, telling HELLO!: "I don't know how long I have left, but I try to stay positive, and my attitude is that I'm living with cancer, not dying from it. But now I want to make plans. I want to make memories and capture these moments with my family because the reality is, my boys are going to grow up not knowing their dad and that breaks my heart."