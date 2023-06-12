Jonnie Irwin's selfless gesture for wife and kids amid terminal illness

A Place in the Sun star Jonnie Irwin is living with terminal cancer, but that hasn't stopped the presenter focusing on the future for his wife and kids.

Jonnie has been busy renovating his Newcastle home with a team of experts in the hopes to leave a beautiful family home to his wife Jessica and their three sons, Rex, four, and twins Rafa and Cormac, two.

WATCH: How Jonnie Irwin is preparing for Father's Day

Take a look around Jonnie's home he's painstakingly renovated…

Jonnie Irwin's living room

Taking to Instagram one day, Jonnie wrote: "I’ve met a few local hero’s doing up our house and Colin and Sheenah from @northumberlandstoves are certainly 2 of them. I bloody love this stove! X" and he shared a picture of the beautiful new stove in his lounge. It wouldn't look out of place in a five-star hotel or cosy lodge, and that seems to be the kind of vibe he's going for, just check out the en suite bathroom…

Jonnie Irwin's bathroom

The family have opted for a vibrant salmon, black and grey en suite bathroom with luxurious gold finishes. "Unique and pretty colour," commented one of Jonnie's followers, and another wrote: "This is amazing, being brave with design pays off with results like this."

When sharing three photos of the swanky space, the star wrote: "It's done! We wanted a hotel feel en suite and got exactly that. The products weren’t the easiest to source but @jessofjesmond did is proud. It was great having one man to look after the whole scheme and his finish on the whole project is flawless. Well done and thank-you @1crammaz who commented it made a nice change from grey!

"The bath matt will go as soon as the underfloor heating is wired up to complete the look. This was a bit of a gamble knocking into the fitted wardrobe next door in order to make a decent en suite but thanks to the storage currently being built it looks like it paid off- more on that later. All done by local tradesman. #chuffed."

Jonnie Irwin's garden

Jonnie enjoying time with his family

Inviting HELLO! to their private home, Jonnie and his family posed for pictures in their dreamy garden. The space is ideal for the boys to run and play and they also have an outdoor dining table for alfresco lunches.

The garden also has a trampoline and goal net for the boys, making it a fun haven for summer days spent outside.

Jonnie and Jessica married in 2016 and are doting parents

When Jonnie first opened up about his cancer diagnosis, he revealed that his life insurance will cover a house for his wife and children.

He admitted he was always "a risk-taker", but he finally took out insurance when his twins were born. "That has helped so much and when I leave this planet, I'll do so knowing Jess and the boys are in a house that is fully paid off and there's a bit of money in the bank for them to live off."

