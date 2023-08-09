Strictly Come Dancing confirms 12th celebrity contestant - and we didn’t see it coming!

Strictly Come Dancing has confirmed the 12th contestant to be taking part in the dancing competition - and we can’t wait to see what he’s got!

It has been revealed that Bobby Brazier will be joining the Strictly line-up. The EastEnders actor, who plays Freddie Slater on the hit show, is also a model and has walked the runway for shows including Dolce & Gabbana.

WATCH: Can you name BBC's Strictly Come Dancing previous winners?

Speaking about joining the 2023 series, Bobby, 20, said: "I’m so excited to be part of the Strictly line up, I can’t wait to start training like a professional dancer and adding a few moves to my locker. I'm looking forward to performing in front of everyone, it's going to be so much fun!"

Bobby is also the eldest son of the late Jade Goody, who died in 2009 after being diagnosed with cervical cancer, and TV personality Jeff Brazier.

Bobby Brazier will be in Strictly 2023

He is the third contestant to be announced on Wednesday, with Coronation Street star Ellie Leach and Jody Cundy CBE also taking part in the upcoming competition.

Speaking about the new gig, Ellie said: "It still doesn’t feel real that I’m going to be doing Strictly!! It’s always been a dream of mine so I guess dreams really do come true," while Jody added: "Excited to be welcomed into the Strictly family and throw myself headfirst into the world of ballroom dancing. So far away from what I’m used to, but I’m looking forward to the challenge and pushing myself way out of my comfort zone, especially as I’m always last on the dance floor. Can’t wait to get stuck in, bring on the glitter and sequins!"

The trio have joined contestants including Amanda Abbington, Nikita Kanda, Adam Thomas and Zara McDermott. Zara, who is the first former Love Island contestant to take part on the show, said: "I am so excited to be joining the world of Strictly! I grew up watching it every year with my nan and she was the biggest Strictly fan."

Jody Cundy is set to take part on Strictly

Angela Scanlon will also be taking part, and said: "I’m terrified, I’m excited and I have so many questions. Will they make me tan? How itchy are sequins?! Do they do flesh-coloured sports bras? Well - there’s only one way to find out, right!? Now I’m panicking a bit… but also secretly thrilled about the prospect of all that glitter. Let’s go!

When does Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start?

While the show has yet to confirm an official start date, the launch date usually takes place towards the end of September, so the celebs have a chance to get into training and learn some moves! Following the launch, the first live show will take place either one or two weeks later, kicking the competition off in style! As such, there’s a good chance that Strictly will begin properly either on 30 September or 7 October, so watch this space!