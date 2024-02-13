Strictly stars Ellie Leach and Bobby Brazier finally respond to romance reports - details

Strictly Come Dancing stars Ellie Leach and Bobby Braizer opened up about the rumours they are dating at the TV Choice Awards.

The couple, who have been taking part in the Strictly live tour over the last couple of months, were rumoured to be dating after being spotted looking cosy together during an outing but walked the red carpet separately - with neither confirming the relationship to reporters.

WATCH: Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola probed over romance rumours

Speaking to The Sun on the red carpet, Bobby explained: “Ellie is a sweetheart, look at her…she’s beautiful, she’s amazing, she’s good at what she does. She’s a good dancer. She is a lovely lovely friend of mine.” When asked if things can become romantic, he added: “She’s a lovely, lovely, lovely friend of mine.”

He also didn’t deny that there might be a romance in the future, joking: “I don’t know…you’ll have to see what she says!”

Ellie similarly didn’t disclose whether the couple were dating, saying: “We’re all on tour together, it’s been really nice to actually spend time with each other. During the show, you’re with your partner all the time really and you don’t really get to see any of the other pros or celebrities. So on tour we have really bonded and it does feel like a big family. It’s been so much fun.”

© Getty Strictly stars Ellie Leach and Bobby Brazier ast the TV Choice Awards

There have also been several reports that Ellie is dating her dance partner, Vito Coppola. The couple grew to be close friends while training for Strictly, and often post loving messages about the other.

In a recent post, Vito marked the end of the tour with a video of himself with Ellie, writing: “It has been just perfect right? Love you baby and always remember our promise: ‘always there for each other.’ No more words are needed! Good night baby. Good night beautiful people. You have been with us in every single moment since the beginning of our journey.”

© BBC Bobby Brazier and Dianne Buswell on Strictly

Ellie replied: “Love you so much.”

However, the pair denied that they were dating during a visit to This Morning, with Ellie explaining: “Honestly we've been having the most amazing time dancing, we've been a really strong bond and a friendship that will last forever... We’re really lucky to have that bond and we’ll be friends for life," and added that they have "been through so much together”.

© Instagram Strictly winner Ellie Leach opened up about romance reports

Vito added: "I love that word! We had a beautiful bond, a good bond. When you connect with a person straight away, I'm a very first impressions person... you choose the people and I'm so so lucky to have you in my life." When Craig Doyle hinted that he thought he saw chemistry, they both laughed, with Ellie saying, “No, no!”