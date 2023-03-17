Dancing with the Stars faces another shocking shake-up as fan favorite quits

Dancing with the Stars is facing another shock shake-up after host Tyra Banks announced that she is leaving the show.

The supermodel dropped the bombshell during an interview with TMZ, in which she revealed her main reason for stepping away from the show after three seasons is to concentrate on her business. "I feel it's really time for me to focus on my business and my entrepreneurship, and also producing more TV — but behind the scenes," she said on Thursday.

She continued: "I think it's time to graduate from the dance floor to the stock market floor... from the ballroom to the boardroom!"

Tyra was asked to clarify if her comments mean the end of her time on DWTS, to which she responded: "Don't you think it's time? Yeah, I think it's time."

She added: "I'm an entrepreneur at heart. ... I think my heart, my soul, is into my business, it's also into producing new TV. ... But, I really, really want to focus on my business, and you can't do that hosting a show."

Tyra's surprise announcement comes hot on the heels of Mark Ballas announcing his retirement from the Disney+ show.

Tyra hosted DWTS for three seasons

The professional dancer has been on DWTS since season five in 2007, and not only will he be retiring from the show, but the 36-year-old also will be stepping away from his profession altogether.

Sharing his news during a March 12 stop in Las Vegas for the Dancing with the Stars Tour, Mark told the audience: "I've done 20 seasons now. I started this journey when I was 21, 22 and honestly being able to dance and perform for you fans—you guys are the best fans."

Mark Ballas has also quit DWTS

Mark also shared that his family was in the audience, including his Strictly Come Dancing judge mom, Shirley Ballas, and his dad Corky, who is also a professional dancer, alongside his singer-songwriter wife BC Jean.

He added: "I just want to finish this by saying that this will be the last time you see me dance in this capacity. I'm coming to a close tonight. This is going to be my last dance."

Mark is one of the more successful pros on the show, having won three times over his 20-season run, having reigned supreme with Kristi Yamaguchi in season six and again with Shawn Johnson in season 8 before returning to the top and winning the latest series with TikTok star, Charli D'Amelio.

