BBC's The Split confirms new spin-off series – details

The BBC has confirmed a spin-off series for its hit legal drama, The Split, which came to a close with its third season in 2022.

The new six-parter, titled The Split-Up, is created by Ursula Rani Sarma (Smother, Delicious) and executive produced by Abi Morgan, who created the original series.

The plot centres around the "high-stakes world of Manchester's divorce law circuit", where one family of lawyers, the Kishans, dominate the scene.

The new show is set to explore "the weight of parental expectations, the forces that keep families together and the truths that tear them apart".

While the first series, which starred Nicola Walker and Stephen Mangan, focused on the complex world of London's divorce law circuit and the lives of the three Defoe sisters and their mother, the new series will follow Manchester-based "British-Asian high net worth family law firm", Kishan Law.

The synopsis reads: "Kishan Law is a British-Asian high net worth family law firm in Manchester, noted for its clientele and its reputation. They are the 'go to firm' for Manchester’s elite who come to them for their excellence, integrity, and discretion. But the future and legacy of Kishan Law hangs in the balance when a family secret from the past comes to light, throwing their professional and personal lives into turmoil."

Speaking of the new series, Abi said: "After the success of The Split, it's been great to see The Split Up take shape in lead writer Ursula Rani Sarma's capable hands, reinvigorating all that audiences love.

"A new legal family, grabbing at life in a new city, battling new legal cases, as the professional and personal deliciously collide. A brilliant new cast of characters caught in the messiness of love, marriage, deception and divorce, make it their own. It is ripe to be taken into the hearts of anyone who loved the show."

Meanwhile, Ursula said of the show: "I watched The Split with admiration over the years and I was honoured to be asked to create The Split Up: a spin off which introduces a whole new family and city while still holding on to the warmth, humour and heartbreak of Abi Morgan's original series.

"To be able to place a contemporary British Asian family, helmed by brilliant women, at the heart of a primetime drama series is a dream come true for me as a writer who believes strongly in the importance of representation on our screens. It has been a joy to work alongside Abi as well as Lucy Dyke, Jane Featherstone and Sumrah Mohammed at SISTER to bring it to glorious life."

Lindsay Salt, Director of BBC Drama added: "Abi Morgan’s The Split is one of our most loved and talked about dramas and a favourite with viewers, and The Split Up, set in Manchester and brilliantly written by Ursula Rani Sarma, promises to be just as compelling. The Split Up is as full of joy, heartbreak and intrigue as the original, with a fantastic new family we’ll fall in love with."

Executive producing alongside Abi and Ursula are The Split alumni, Lucy Dyke, Jane Featherstone and producer Sumrah Mohammed.

Casting details and release date have yet to be announced.