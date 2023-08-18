Chicago PD's Marina Squerciati shares rare video of daughter amid season 11 delay

Chicago PD star Marina Squerciati has revealed she and her daughter have returned to Chicago, leaving fans wondering if there may be a shift in the ongoing Hollywood strike.

"Bye bye bye New York, see you soon Chicago," Marina, who plays officer Kim Burgess in the hit NBC show, captioned a fun video that showed her pulling her six-year-old daughter on a rolling suitcase as they made their way through the airport.

Marina wore a pair of gorgeous sky blue palazzo pants with a bright floral shirt tucked in for a stylish travel outfit, but it was her destination that had fans captivated.

"Yippee, are you guys starting to record season 11 now soon?" commented one fan as another added: "Please tell me I get to see more of you & Ruzek soon!!!" Adam Ruzek is Burgess' love interest in the show and is played by Patrick John Fleuger. In real life, Marina is married to lawyer Eli Kay-Oliphant.

During her time in New York, Marina visited Broadway where she supported her former co-star Colin Donnell, who appeared in Chicago Med.

Colin made his Broadway debut in new comedy The Shark Is Broken, based on the making of the classic blockbuster Jaws as told through the experiences of real life veteran actor Robert Shaw. Robert's son Ian Shaw plays Robert in the play, Alex Brightman (Beetlejuice, School of Rock) appears as Richard Dreyfuss, and Colin takes on the role of Roy Scheider.

"Came to NYC to see Colin in @sharkonbroadway," Marina shared with fans, posting a selfie she took with Colin.

© NBC Marina stars as Kim Burgess; season 11 has been delayed

Chicago PD season 11 has been delayed due to the ongoing Writers Guild of America and Screen Actors Guild strikes. The WGA strike has now been going for over 100 days, while the SAG strike has been running for over four weeks. The strike comes as both the writers and actors guilds demand better compensation from the studios, and protection against artificial intelligence.

The One Chicago franchise normally begins airing a new season in mid-September every year, following the traditional fall network TV schedule alongside shows such as 9-1-1 and NCIS, but the networks have pushed back all premieres until spring 2024 at the earliest. As the strikes continue, with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) seemingly refusing to seriously consider the guilds' requests, the likelihood of the 2023-2024 TV season premiering in spring now looks even more unlikely.

© Jesse Lee Soffer/Instagram Jesse, with executive producer Derek Haas and former co-star Tracy, on the picket lines

The One Chicago cast and crew have been supportive of the strikes, and Marina's former co star Jesse Lee Soffer, who left PD during season nine, was spotted walking the picket line with Tracy Spiradakos and executive producer Derek Haas, with all three holding up signs in support of the strike.

"Team, assemble!!" Jesse's sign read.