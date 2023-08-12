Chicago PD star Marina Squerciati reunites with former co-star as season 11 remains delayed

A Chicago reunion! Marina Squerciati of Chicago PD fame headed to New York this week to support friend and former co-star Colin Donnell, who appeared in Chicago Med.
Colin was making his debut on Broadway in new comedy The Shark Is Broken, which is based on the making of the cult classic film Jaws as told through the experiences of veteran actor Robert Shaw. Robert's son Ian plays Robert, Alex Brightman (Beetlejuice, School of Rock) appears as Richard Dreyfuss, and Colin takes on the role of Roy Scheider.
"Came to NYC to see Colin in @sharkonbroadway," Marina, who plays police officer Kim Burgess in the hit NBC drama shared with fans, alongside a selfie she took with Colin.
Colin appeared on Med as Doctor Connor Rhodes for the first five seasons, and also made four special appearances during crossovers with PD and Chicago Fire. Marina has appeared in PD since its pilot episode in 2014.
Chicago PD season 11 has been delayed due to the ongoing Writers Guild of America and Screen Actors Guild strikes.
Jesse Lee Soffer, who left PD during season nine and returned to direct an episode in season ten, walked the picket line with former co-star Tracy Spiradakos and executive producer Derek Haas, with all three holding up signs in support of the strike.
The 39-year-old actor captioned his post: "Team, assemble!!"
Jesse starred as Jay Halstead in the drama and the actor returned to the show to direct season ten's 16th episodes which aired in March 2023.
"It's a puzzle. You have this script which is your template, and then you've picked these locations and then you've had a tone meeting about how the scenes are supposed to come out, and how they're supposed to be played, so you're trying to put all these pieces together and take what's on the page and bring it to life," he told HELLO! of his directorial debut.
What can SAG-AFTRA actors on strike not do?
Below is a list of actions union actors are not allowed to perform while striking.
Work and services specifically prohibited under the rules for the TV/Theatrical Contracts include:
Principal on camera work, such as:
- Acting
- Singing
- Dancing
- Performing stunts
- Piloting on-camera aircraft
- Puppeteering
- Performance capture or motion capture work
Principal off camera work, such as:
- ADR/LoopingTV Trailers (promos) and Theatrical Trailers
- Voice Acting
- Singing
- Narration, including audio descriptive services except as the services may be covered by another collective bargaining agreement referred in the Notice to Members Regarding Non-Struck Work
- Background work
- Stand-in work
- Photo and/or body doubles
- Fittings, wardrobe tests, and makeup tests
- Rehearsals and camera tests
- Scanning
- Interviews and auditions (including via self-tape)
Promotion of/publicity services for work under the TV/Theatrical Contracts, such as:
- Tours
- Personal appearances
- Interviews
- Conventions
- Fan expos
- Festivals
- For your consideration events
- Panels
- Premieres/screenings
- Award shows
- Junkets
- Podcast appearances
- Social media
- Studio showcases
Negotiating and/or entering into and/or consenting to:
- An agreement to perform covered services in the future
- Any new agreement related to merchandising connected to a covered project
- The creation and use of digital replicas, including through the reuse of prior work
- Performing on a trailer for a struck production or other ancillary content connected to a struck production