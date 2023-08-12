Chicago PD star Marina Squerciati reunites with former co-star as season 11 remains delayed

The WGA and SAG strikes mean many network shows won't return until 2024

A Chicago reunion! Marina Squerciati of Chicago PD fame headed to New York this week to support friend and former co-star Colin Donnell, who appeared in Chicago Med.

Colin was making his debut on Broadway in new comedy The Shark Is Broken, which is based on the making of the cult classic film Jaws as told through the experiences of veteran actor Robert Shaw. Robert's son Ian plays Robert, Alex Brightman (Beetlejuice, School of Rock) appears as Richard Dreyfuss, and Colin takes on the role of Roy Scheider.

"Came to NYC to see Colin in @sharkonbroadway," Marina, who plays police officer Kim Burgess in the hit NBC drama shared with fans, alongside a selfie she took with Colin.

Colin appeared on Med as Doctor Connor Rhodes for the first five seasons, and also made four special appearances during crossovers with PD and Chicago Fire. Marina has appeared in PD since its pilot episode in 2014.

Chicago PD season 11 has been delayed due to the ongoing Writers Guild of America and Screen Actors Guild strikes.

Why are actors going on strike? SAG-AFTRA member voted to strike on July 13 2023. They are calling for improved compensation and benefits, in particular focus is on the residuals they receive from streaming services, and better protection against artificial intelligence using their likeness. In 2022 the US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported the average hourly pay for a California actor was $27.73 per hour. But many working actors do not work Monday-Friday 9am - 5pm jobs and 86% of the 160,000 strong guild do not make more than $25,950 in covered earnings (money that contributes towards social security) within a one year span and therefore do not qualify for healthcare insurance. Actors then must pay commissions for agents, lawyers and publicists which can total around 35% a month of your salary. Actors also receive financial compensations when their TV shows are syndicated, rerun, have a DVD release or enjoy a move to streaming services. The calculation is complex and can change depending on initial contract, length of time an actor has had guild membership, and the type of production. As an example the Friends cast – Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and Matthew Perry – receive 2% of the syndication revenue for their hit WB show, meaning their annually bring in around $20million each. But as streaming services such as Netflix continue to refuse to share ratings, it makes it unclear how often content is played and it lowers an actor's residual calculation. The SAG and WGA members are also both fighting AMPTP over protections for their work against Artificial Intelligence. In a press conference on July 13 2023, Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, SAG-AFTRA’s chief negotiator claimed that the studios had offered a "groundbreaking" proposal that would see background performers get "scanned, get one day’s pay, and their companies should own that scan, their image, their likeness and should be able to use it for the rest of eternity on any project they want, with no consent and no compensation". AMPTP spokesperson Scott Rowe denied the claims in a statement.

Jesse Lee Soffer, who left PD during season nine and returned to direct an episode in season ten, walked the picket line with former co-star Tracy Spiradakos and executive producer Derek Haas, with all three holding up signs in support of the strike.

The 39-year-old actor captioned his post: "Team, assemble!!"

Jesse starred as Jay Halstead in the drama and the actor returned to the show to direct season ten's 16th episodes which aired in March 2023.

"It's a puzzle. You have this script which is your template, and then you've picked these locations and then you've had a tone meeting about how the scenes are supposed to come out, and how they're supposed to be played, so you're trying to put all these pieces together and take what's on the page and bring it to life," he told HELLO! of his directorial debut.

What can SAG-AFTRA actors on strike not do?

Below is a list of actions union actors are not allowed to perform while striking.

Work and services specifically prohibited under the rules for the TV/Theatrical Contracts include:

Principal on camera work, such as:

Acting

Singing

Dancing

Performing stunts

Piloting on-camera aircraft

Puppeteering

Performance capture or motion capture work

Principal off camera work, such as:

ADR/LoopingTV Trailers (promos) and Theatrical Trailers

Voice Acting

Singing

Narration, including audio descriptive services except as the services may be covered by another collective bargaining agreement referred in the Notice to Members Regarding Non-Struck Work

Background work

Stand-in work

Photo and/or body doubles

Fittings, wardrobe tests, and makeup tests

Rehearsals and camera tests

Scanning

Interviews and auditions (including via self-tape)

Promotion of/publicity services for work under the TV/Theatrical Contracts, such as:

Tours

Personal appearances

Interviews

Conventions

Fan expos

Festivals

For your consideration events

Panels

Premieres/screenings

Award shows

Junkets

Podcast appearances

Social media

Studio showcases

Negotiating and/or entering into and/or consenting to: