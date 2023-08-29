The Big Bang Theory cast and their real-life families away from the show

Are you a fan of The Big Bang Theory? The popular sitcom, which follows a group of geeks and their lives both in and out of the lab, is loved by audiences who still enjoy binge-watching the show today, four years after its end. Across 12 seasons, the beloved characters became one big happy family, but away from the comedy, the cast have their own families. Meet their loved ones here…
Johnny Galecki
Leading the series is Johnny Galecki, who shares a two-year-old son with ex-girlfriend Alaina Meyer. Their son, named Avery, was born in November 2019, one year before the two announced they were separating. The former couple appear to be on good terms and now co-parent Avery who is set to celebrate his fourth birthday this year.
Jim Parsons
The sarcastic but fiercely intelligent Sheldon Cooper is played by Jim Parsons. Jim has been in a relationship with Emmy-nominated producer Todd Spiewak for nearly 20 years - the two met on a blind date in 2002 and tied the knot in 2017. While the pair don't have any children together, they are doting dog dads to adorable dogs Stevie and Rufus.
Kaley Cuoco
While Kaley Cuoco, who plays Penny on the sitcom, was once romantically involved with her co-star Johnny, the two split mid-way through filming season three, and she's since found love with fellow actor, Tom Pelphrey.
Kaley and Tom met during the premiere for the final season of Tom's show Ozark in April 2022. During an interview with USA Today the next month, Kaley was already gushing that their meeting had been love at first sight. The couple went on to welcome their daughter, Matilda, in late March, and regularly share the sweetest family photos on social media.
Kunal Nayyar
British-born Indian actor Kunal Nayyar played Raj in The Big Bang Theory. The actor doesn't have children but is married to former beauty queen and actress Neha Kapur. The couple met while Kunal was back in India for a visit and officially started dating in 2008. Three years later, in 2011 the two tied the knot.
Simon Helberg
Playing Howard is Simon Helberg, who is married to actress and producer Jocelyn Towne. The couple welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Adeline, in 2012 before becoming a family of four in 2014 when their son, Wilmer, was born.
Mayim Bialik
Former child actress Mayim Bialik shares two sons, Miles and Frederick, with her ex-husband Michael Stone. The couple, who wed in 2003, announced they were going their separate ways in 2012, shortly after Mayim made her debut on The Big Bang Theory.
