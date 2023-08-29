The Big Bang Theory cast and their real-life families away from the show

Kaley Cuoco

© Instagram Kaley Cuoco with her boyfriend Tom Pelphrey and their daughter Matilda

While Kaley Cuoco, who plays Penny on the sitcom, was once romantically involved with her co-star Johnny, the two split mid-way through filming season three, and she's since found love with fellow actor, Tom Pelphrey.

Kaley and Tom met during the premiere for the final season of Tom's show Ozark in April 2022. During an interview with USA Today the next month, Kaley was already gushing that their meeting had been love at first sight. The couple went on to welcome their daughter, Matilda, in late March, and regularly share the sweetest family photos on social media.