The Big Bang Theory: See the cast with their real-life families here
The Big Bang Theory cast and their real-life families away from the show

The hit sitcom stars Jim Parsons, Johnny Galecki and Kaley Cuoco

Split image of Jim Husband with his husband, Kaley Cuoco with daughter and boyfriend, and Kunal Nayyar with his wife.
Eve Crosbie
Eve CrosbieTV & Film Writer

Are you a fan of The Big Bang Theory? The popular sitcom, which follows a group of geeks and their lives both in and out of the lab, is loved by audiences who still enjoy binge-watching the show today, four years after its end. Across 12 seasons, the beloved characters became one big happy family, but away from the comedy, the cast have their own families. Meet their loved ones here…

The actors of 'The Big Bang Theory' Kaley Cuoco, Johnny Galecki, Jim Parsons, Melissa Rauch, Kunal Nayyapose, Mayim Bialik and Simon Helberg pose for a portrait at the 2016 People's Choice Awards© Getty
The Big Bang Theory cast are incredibly close

Johnny Galecki

johnny galecki© Instagram
Johnny Galecki with his son Avery

Leading the series is Johnny Galecki, who shares a two-year-old son with ex-girlfriend Alaina Meyer. Their son, named Avery, was born in November 2019, one year before the two announced they were separating. The former couple appear to be on good terms and now co-parent Avery who is set to celebrate his fourth birthday this year. 

Jim Parsons

Jim Parsons with husband, Emmy-nominated producer Todd Spiewak© Getty
Jim Parsons is married to Emmy-nominated producer Todd Spiewak

The sarcastic but fiercely intelligent Sheldon Cooper is played by Jim Parsons. Jim has been in a relationship with Emmy-nominated producer Todd Spiewak for nearly 20 years - the two met on a blind date in 2002 and tied the knot in 2017. While the pair don't have any children together, they are doting dog dads to adorable dogs Stevie and Rufus.

Kaley Cuoco

Tom Pelphrey with Kaley Cuoco and daughter Matilda on Mother's Day© Instagram
Kaley Cuoco with her boyfriend Tom Pelphrey and their daughter Matilda

While Kaley Cuoco, who plays Penny on the sitcom, was once romantically involved with her co-star Johnny, the two split mid-way through filming season three, and she's since found love with fellow actor, Tom Pelphrey. 

Kaley and Tom met during the premiere for the final season of Tom's show Ozark in April 2022. During an interview with USA Today the next month, Kaley was already gushing that their meeting had been love at first sight. The couple went on to welcome their daughter, Matilda, in late March, and regularly share the sweetest family photos on social media. 

WATCH: Kaley Cuoco cheered on by new boyfriend during unusual date night

Kunal Nayyar

Kunal Nayaar is married to Neha Kapur © Getty
Kunal Nayaar is married to Neha Kapur

British-born Indian actor Kunal Nayyar played Raj in The Big Bang Theory. The actor doesn't have children but is married to former beauty queen and actress Neha Kapur. The couple met while Kunal was back in India for a visit and officially started dating in 2008. Three years later, in 2011 the two tied the knot. 

Simon Helberg

Simon Helberg and wife Jocelyn Towne at a red carpet event in 2021© Getty
Simon Helberg shares two kids with his wife Jocelyn Towne

Playing Howard is Simon Helberg, who is married to actress and producer Jocelyn Towne. The couple welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Adeline, in 2012 before becoming a family of four in 2014 when their son, Wilmer, was born.

Mayim Bialik

mayim© Instagram
May Bialik is a doting mom to her two sons

Former child actress Mayim Bialik shares two sons, Miles and Frederick, with her ex-husband Michael Stone. The couple, who wed in 2003, announced they were going their separate ways in 2012, shortly after Mayim made her debut on The Big Bang Theory.

