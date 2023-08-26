Adam Sandler pays heartbreaking tribute to Bob Barker, who fought the comedian in Happy Gilmore

Adam and Bob appeared together in Happy Gilmore, and their fight scene became an iconic moment in comedy cinema.

Adam Sandler has paid tribute to the late Bob Barker, calling him "the man. The myth. The best."

Adam and Bob appeared together in Happy Gilmore, and their fight scene became an iconic moment in comedy cinema. The 1996 film saw Adam star as Happy who discovers he had a talent for gold and then joins a golf tournament to try and save his grandmother's home.

During one scene, Happy punches Bob – who was playing himself – and the two engaged in a fist fight. Watch the moment below…

Bob Barker beats up Adam Sandler in Happy Gilmore

"Such a sweet funny guy to hang out with. Loved talking to him. Loved laughing with him. Loved him kicking the crap out of me. He will be missed by everyone I know!' Adam shared on Instagram alongside a series of pictures of the pair together over the years.

"Heartbreaking day. Love to Bob always and his family! Thanks for all you gave us!" he added.

Bob died at the age of 99 in his home in Los Angeles on Saturday August 26, his reps confirmed, sharing that he died of natural causes.

“It is with profound sadness that we announce that the World’s Greatest MC who ever lived, Bob Barker, has left us," Roger Neal, his longtime manager, said in a statement.

CBS also released a statement, telling HELLO!: “We lost a beloved member of the CBS family today with the passing of Bob Barker. During his 35 years as host of The Price is Right, Bob made countless people’s dreams come true and everyone feel like a winner when they were called to ‘come on down'. In addition to his legendary 50-year career in broadcasting, Bob will be remembered as a dedicated animal rights activist.

"Daytime television has lost one of its most iconic stars.”

© Mark Davis Television host Bob Barker poses for photographers at his last taping of "The Price is Right" show at the CBS Television City Studios on June 6, 2007

Bob was best known for hosting CBS's The Price Is Right from 1972 to 2007; it is the longest-running daytime game show in North American television history. Drew Carey took over as host, and he posted a beautiful tribute on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Very sad day for The Price Is Right family, and animal lovers all over the world," Drew shared with fans. "There hasn't been a day on set that I didn't think of Bob Barker and thank him. I will carry his memory in my heart forever."

He concluded his tribute: "We love you."

Bob Barker appears on How I Met Your Mother

Between 1967 and 1987 Bob hosted the Miss Universe and Miss USA pageants, although quit when the producers refused to stop giving the winners fur gifts. He fronted Truth or Consequences for almost 20 years before hosting The Price Is Right in 1972.

In 2006, after 34 years, he announced his retirement from the show; his final episode aired on June 15 2007. However he later made three return appearances, in 2009 to promote his autobiography, Priceless Memories, and in 2013 to celebrate his 90th birthday. His final appearance came in 2015 when he took part in an April Fool's gag that saw him switch places with new host Drew Carey during the show's intro before handing back the reins to Drew.