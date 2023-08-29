Strictly stars mourn sad death ahead of new series premiere

Strictly Come Dancing stars are in mourning following the sad passing of designer and former dancer Luca Sartori.

The cast of the BBC One show took to Instagram to share their condolences with Luca's partner, Vesa Hietala, who announced the news in a heartbreaking statement.

Sharing a photo of Luca on Instagram, Vesa revealed that his partner's heart suddenly stopped: "Yesterday I lost the love of my life, my best friend and my partner of 26 years.

© Vesa Hietala/Instagram Luca Sartori's partner Vesa Hietala announced his death on Instagram

"Luca had no known health conditions, but had a seizure of some kind and his heart just stopped. The paramedics tried to revive him for 50 minutes, but sadly he never regained consciousness.

"I have no words to describe my pain and loss."

Vesa and his late partner own a design company called Vesa Design, which has designed costumes for several Strictly stars, including head judge Shirey Ballas, Motsi Mabuse and Neil Jones.

© Guy Levy Head judge Shirley Ballas was among those who shared their condolences

In the comments section, Shirley wrote the message: "Omg I'm so so sorry for your loss," while Neil penned: "I'm so sorry @vesahietala my thoughts are with you right now."

Katya Jones also commented on the post, writing: "I can't believe it! I am so sorry for your loss. Look after yourself Vesa. Thoughts and prayer to you, the family and friends," while Luba Mushtuk added: "Can't believe it, sending all my love and strength."

Former Strictly star Oti Mabuse, who left the show as a professional dancer last year, also wrote a message that read: "Condolences!!! So sorry."

© Getty Oti Mabuse also commented on Vesa's post

Shirley also took to her Instagram page to share a tribute Luca. Posting a photo of the dancer alongside a paper clipping of the poem, 'When Tomorrow Starts Without Me', she wrote: "Very saddening news for our industry today. A very treasured loved one was lost. My dear friend Luca. I have known Luca and Vesa many years. We have been there for each other when things sometimes got tough in the industry. Luca always made me laugh. He had a unique way of making you feel special. A hug from him helped everything. Those strong Italian arms of reassurance for a woman were unforgettable."

She continued: "I’ll always remember having fittings for my evening wear, they were always a treat. Listening to your design and rhinestone ideas throughout the years were my favourite. Your relationship with Vesa was the envy of many. A kind and caring duo who loved everything about each other. My condolences to @vesahietala and all of his family and friends. Sending you huge love and hugs at this difficult time. I’m going to remember the memories I have for many years and I know many people will carry you in their hearts. Rest In Peace Luca, you were one in a million that has been taken far too soon."

© Instagram Shirley was close friends with the late designer

The tragic news comes just weeks before the start of the new season of Strictly Come Dancing, which will return in September on BBC One.

The 2023 show marks the dancing programme's 21st series, which will be hosted once again by Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman, while Shirley heads up the judging panel, joined by Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Craig Revel-Horwood.

Strictly Come Dancing starts in September

As for the celebrity contestants, the full line-up has been revealed name by name over the past few weeks. Among those competing in this year's series are: Krishnan Guru-Murthy; Amanda Abbington; Angela Rippon; Angela Scanlon; Layton Williams; Eddie Kadi; Zara McDermott; Adam Thomas; Nikita Kanda; Ellie Leach; Jody Cundy; Bobby Brazier; Nigel Harman; Annabel Croft and Les Dennis.