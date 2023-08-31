The actress is known for starring in Annika, Unforgotten, The Split and more

Nicola Walker is no stranger to our TV screens thanks to her many notable roles in hugely popular television shows over the years - from Spooks to Unforgotten with The Split in between. But less is known about the star's personal life.

The actress, who is back on screens for a second outing of Annika on Alibi this month, is married to the actor Barnaby Kay, with whom she shares a son, Harry, 16.

In a previous interview with the MailOnline, shared in 2018, Nicola candidly revealed that sometimes she feels worried about "getting things wrong" when it comes to parenthood.

In answer to the question: "The unending quest that drives you on…" Nicola said: "Being a good mum to Harry, then 11. Most days I feel bad about getting something wrong, so I go to bed vowing to make a better job of it tomorrow."

© Getty Nicola's husband is fellow actor Barnaby Kay

In the same interview, Nicola shared a sweet anecdote involving her and Barnaby when she was pregnant with Harry. While discussing the song that means most to her, the Last Tango in Halifax star revealed: "All the songs on Tom Waits' album Closing Time.

"My husband Barney and I played it on a loop during my pregnancy and after Harry arrived. That album is totally connected with waiting to see our child."

© UKTV/Alibi Nicola Walker as DI Annika Strandhed as Annika

Like Nicola, Barnaby is also an actor. He's perhaps best known for his theatre work and is a former member of the prestigious Royal Shakespeare Company. He's been hailed for performances in famous productions including Shakespeare's As You Like It and Tennesse Williams' A Streetcar Named Desire. Regarding his TV credits, he's appeared in Midsomer Murders, New Tricks, Wallander and, more recently, The Five.

© Photo: Rex Nicola has a son named Harry

Nicola and Barney tend to keep a very low profile. It's not known where they met, but they both appeared in the popular spy drama, Spooks, and are reported to have been together for almost 30 years, so it's possible their paths crossed in the acting world.

Meanwhile, Nicola's next major TV project comes in the form of a thrilling period drama.

© UKTV/Alibi Nicola Walker as DI Annika Strandhed

The Split actress is set to appear in the upcoming Sky and NOW drama, Mary & George. The plot focuses on Mary Villiers and her son, George, the Duke of Buckingham, who embarks on a scandalous affair with King James I of England.

Playing the part of Mary is A-List starlet Julianne Moore. Nicola meanwhile is playing Lady Hatton, the lady-in-waiting to the King's wife, Anne of Denmark.