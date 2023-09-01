Stephen Graham's Netflix show Bodies sounds like his best yet: Here's everything you need to know

Stephen Graham is one of our favourite actors, and we love hearing about his new projects - but this sounds like this might be his most exciting show yet! The time-bending, mystery drama sounds seriously intriguing and is based on a graphic novel by Si Spencer. So what’s it all about, and when will it be landing on Netflix? Here’s everything we know so far…

What is Bodies about?

The official synopsis from Netflix has us seriously invested. It reads: "Four detectives. Four timelines. One body. Based on the mind-bending graphic novel by Si Spencer, Bodies is a police procedural with a twist. When a body – the same body – is found on Longharvest Lane in London's East End in 1890, 1941, 2023 and 2053, one detective from each period must investigate.

WATCH: Stephen Graham is set to star in Netflix’s Bodies

"As connections are drawn across the decades, the detectives soon discover their investigations are linked, and an enigmatic political leader – Elias Mannix – becomes increasingly central. Did he have a part to play in the murder? Or is something far more sinister at play? To solve the mystery, our four detectives must somehow collaborate and uncover a conspiracy spanning over 150 years."

Jacob Fortune-Lloyd as DS Whiteman in Bodies

When is Netflix’s Bodies being released?

Fans won’t have too long to wait for the eight-part series, it will be released on 19 October, and is the perfect viewing for people snuggling in for those long autumnal evenings!

Who is in the Bodies cast?

As well as Stephen, who is best known for his roles in Line of Duty, Peaky Blinders, Boardwalk Empire and Time, the cast includes The Queen’s Gambit star Jacob Fortune-Lloyd, Unorthodox actress Shira Haas, and The Split star Amaka Okafor.

1890, Kyle Soller as DI Hillinghead, 1941 Jacob Fortune-Lloyd as DS Whiteman, 2023 Amaka Okafor as DS Hasan & 2053 Shira Haas as DS Maplewood

What has the fan reaction been for Bodies?

Although only the trailer is currently available to watch, fans are already excited about what to expect from the new, time-bending drama. Taking to YouTube, one person commented: "First time in a long time that something original from Netflix actually seems to have real potential. Looking forward to watching it." Another person added: "Saw Stephen Graham’s face as the thumbnail. Don’t even have to ask, I’m all in! Dude’s been one of the most underrated actors for a very long while now and he’s one of the greats from over there in UK. This looks good btw."

© Photo: BBC Stephen has a huge fan base

A third person added: "OK, let me see if I got the gist: Four detectives from four different eras stretching 150 years, investigate the same murder? As in, not just the same MO or crime scene, but the exact same body as well? You have my attention."

