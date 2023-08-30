Martin Henderson has shared a personal update with his followers ahead of the release of Virgin River season five. The actor, who plays Jack Sheridan in the Netflix drama series, recently returned to New Zealand for a trip home, and took to Instagram to share photos from his visit.

The 48-year-old actor, who hails from Auckland, posted a snap of him standing on the beach looking happy and relaxed in a beige sweatshirt, rolled-up jeans and a baseball cap, as he wrote in the caption: "Good to be home and marinating in nature. Wishing everyone a wonderful day. #newzealand."

WATCH: Virgin River drops official trailer for season five

Martin's fans were thrilled that the actor, who had been in the US up until recently, had escaped the States and returned to his homeland. One person wrote: "So wonderful to see this post and know you are back in NZ. What gorgeous pictures. Enjoy your time at home with your loved ones. Looking forward to season 5. Hope you can be back in Vancouver still this year. Take care."

A second echoed this sentiment, commenting: "Glad you can go back home as often as you do Martin. I'm sure it's a nicer place to totally recuperate than being in California – especially since you have all the beauty in NZ. Beautiful photos."

© Instagram Martin Henderson returned home to New Zealand

A third, meanwhile, added: "Enjoy your time at home. I am back home too; nothing compares to that feeling" A fourth wrote: "Hope that you have a wonderful weekend as well! Counting down the days till season five."

Martin will be back on screens as Jack Sheridan opposite Alexandra Breckenridge as Mel Monroe for new episodes of Virgin River. Season five will land on September 7 with eight episodes and, in a Virgin River first, the show will then release the two remaining episodes in November to mark the holiday season.

© Netflix Martin Henderson and Alexandra Breckenridge in Virgin River

So, what can fans expect in season five? The synopsis reads: "Season five features surprising new relationships, a shocking break-up, a difficult court trial, a heartbreaking goodbye, and a wildfire that threatens the town, bringing some people of Virgin River together while tearing others apart.

© Netflix Virgin River returns in September

"Issues of motherhood push Mel to make a big decision about her future at the clinic while her pregnancy unexpectedly sparks an emotional connection to her past.

Jack and Mel in Virgin River season five

"To further prove himself to Mel, Jack squares off with some long-overdue confrontations--with his own demons, and of course, Charmaine. And as Doc and Hope's respective impairments throw their identities into question, the doctor and the mayor must find solace in their community, in their young new family, and in each other."