Who is Erin Carter? Will there be a series two of Netflix show? All we know

Who Is Erin Carter? is a gripping seven-part series that landed on Netflix recently and hooked the audience immediately. The show is clearly proving popular as it sits in the top spot on the ten trending programmes in the UK.

Fans have wasted no time in bingeing the entire box set and many are wondering if bosses on the series will bring it back for a series two.

WATCH: The official trailer for Who Is Erin Carter? on Netflix

Here's what we know about the potential return of Who Is Erin Carter?...

Will there be a series two of Who Is Erin Carter?

As it stands, Netflix are yet to reveal whether they will be bringing back Who Is Erin Carter? for a second season. But there is hope for fans because the streaming giant usually takes a little time to decide whether to renew a show or not.

The company takes in general audience response as well as streaming data and popularity. So given that the show has gone down well – it's looking possible. We'll keep you posted.

MORE: Netflix's Who Killed Jill Dando?: All about her former fiancé Alan Farthing and his royal connection

MORE: Martin Henderson sparks reaction from fans with heartwarming update ahead of season five

© Sam Taylor/Netflix Evin Ahmad as Erin Carter in Who is Erin Carter?

What are the fans making of Who Is Erin Carter?

The drama series has, generally, had good feedback from fans and many have taken to social media to give their verdict. "I watched it last week and I RECOMMEND IT to anyone who is into (action crime drama). It's worth it. (7.5 out of 10)," wrote one fan on Twitter, now known as X.

© Daniel Escale/Netflix Evin Ahmad in Who is Erin Carter?

A second said: "Surprisingly, a good series. Not a great story but a tight & engaging screenplay worked out very well and it made it more interesting. Just with a low expectation, if you watch it, I'm sure you will like it. Limited series with seven episodes, goes very fast! @netflix."

A third added: "#WhoIsErinCarter is so good from start to finish," while a fourth commented: "Erin was annoying as hell to me for most of the series, but she earned my respect in those final episodes. What a boss. #WhoIsErinCarter."

© Sam Taylor/Netflix Sean Teale as Jordi, Erin's husband

What is Who Is Erin Carter? about?

For those who are yet to watch – don't worry, no spoilers here! – the synopsis reads: "Meet Erin Carter, a British substitute teacher who lives in Barcelona with her loving husband, Jordi, and young daughter, Harper.

"Erin has managed to build an ordinary life for herself in Santa Alma, a fictional upmarket community on the outskirts of the city until one day she gets caught up in a violent robbery at the local supermarket.

© Sam Taylor/Netflix Who Is Erin Carter? is out now

"And when one of the robbers claims to recognise her, Erin's life begins to unravel. She's forced to battle to clear her name and protect her family... But is she really who she claims to be?"

The seven-part series is also described as combining a "unique blend of genres: Erin's family life and work life," and a "crime story [that] combines nail-biting plot twists with breath-taking action sequences."