The Crown has shared a fresh look at the upcoming sixth season of the hit royal drama – but fans have been left "gutted" for the same reason.

Taking to their official accounts, the series shared a photo of the order of service from the wedding of the then-Duke and Duchess of Cornwall following their marriage in April 2005 – but confirmed speculation that the sixth season will be the last of its kind.

The still from the new season indicates that the wedding of then-Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles, now King and Queen, could be where The Crown chooses to end its narrative.

The caption read: "After six seasons, seven years and three casts, The Crown comes to an end later this year. We'll be back with more soon, but here's a hint at what's to come in our final season."

Fans rushed to the comments section to share their upset over the news. One person summed it up by writing: "I have loved every scene, minute and second of this show. I'm gutted to say goodbye.

"Emotionally not prepared. But also ready. All I will say - is I hope Peter Morgan really is considering that prequel so that we can see even more history from previous reigning monarchs."

Another echoed this, adding: "I'm sorry to see the series end, but I’ve enjoyed it. A big thank you to everyone who was involved with bringing The Crown to us."

A third commented: "No way, no way can this series end. Further two additional seasons might cover the end of Elizabeth’s reign until 2022." Meanwhile, a fourth simply put: "The crown should continue forever!!"

© Netflix Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana and Dominic West as Prince Charles in The Crown

Peter Morgan, the creator behind the Emmy Award-winning show, has maintained throughout his script writing that he intends to finish the fictional drama in the early 2000s after previously stating that he did not want to write about royals in the modern day.

He previously told The Hollywood Reporter: "I'm much more comfortable writing about things that happened at least 20 years ago. I sort of have in my head a 20-year rule. That is enough time and enough distance to really understand something, to understand its role, to understand its position, to understand its relevance."

© Netflix Meg Bellamy and Ed McVey are playing Kate Middleton and Prince William in The Crown season six

He added: "I think when enough time has elapsed, history becomes less partisan. So I would really like to wait until there are quite a few grey-haired people wandering around who remember it as part of their childhood, in a way, to actually make a drama about it."

Returning for season six are Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, Dominic West as Prince Charles, Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana and Lesley Manville and Princess Margaret.

© Photo Credit: Keith Bernstein Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown

Meanwhile, fans can look forward to meeting some new cast members in the final season including Ed McVey as a young Prince William and Meg Bellamy as a young Kate Middleton.

The ten episodes will document the tragic death of Princess Diana in August 1997, the turn of the millennium, Prince William and Kate's university days, and the wedding of Charles and Camilla. The release date has not yet been confirmed but season five was released in November. Here's hoping season six follows suit.