Sienna Miller's boyfriend Oli Green has a starring role in The Crown

Sienna Miller recently announced the wonderful news that she and her boyfriend Oli Green are expecting a baby together.

Sienna, 41, who is already a mother to her 11-year-old daughter, Marlowe, has been dating her 26-year-old boyfriend, since early 2022 – but did you know that Oli is set to appear in the upcoming series of Netflix's The Crown?

Oli has a few acting credits to his name already and he's also made waves in the fashion industry as a model. Find out more about his starring role in the royal drama below…

Who is Oli Green playing in The Crown?

Oli Green has been cast in the upcoming season of The Crown. The sixth and final instalment of the show has already generated plenty of conversation as it's set to feature characters depicting a young Prince William and Kate Middleton. The episodes will detail their early love story which began when they met at St. Andrews University.

© Andrew Milligan - PA Images Actors Ed McVey, as Prince William and actress Meg Bellamy, who plays Kate Middleton in between filming scenes for the next season of The Crown in St Andrews, Scotland

Meanwhile, Oli is set to appear in the cast as Rupert Finch. Rupert, a fellow St Andrews University student, is the boyfriend of Kate and therefore a love rival of Prince William.

A series of stills from on-set of The Crown were released earlier this year showing Ed McVey as William, Meg Bellamy as Kate, and Oli as Rupert. One photo shows Oli and Meg in character as Rupert and Kate respectively holding hands as they walk around the streets of St Andrews in Scotland.

Oli studied at the prestigious Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute in New York and it seems this put him in good stead for an acting career. He's had previous credits in The Bold and the Beautiful, The Mosquito Coast and A Good Person.

© Andrew Milligan - PA Images Ed McVey, as Prince William and actress Meg Bellamy, who plays Kate Middleton and Oli Green film scenes for The Crown in St Andrews

When is The Crown season six out?

There's currently no release date for The Crown season six but Netflix have confirmed that the new episodes will land before the end of the year. With this is mind, it could be that season six lands in November which would reflect the season five release last year.

Who else is starring in the new season of The Crown?

In addition to the already mentioned Oli, Ed and Meg, The Crown season six will see familiar stars like Dominic West, Elizabeth Debicki and Imelda Staunton in their roles as Prince Charles, Princess Diana and Queen Elizabeth II respectively.

© Photo Credit: Keith Bernstein Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown

Other stars set to appear include Luther Ford as Prince Harry, Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret, Jonathan Pryce and Prince Philip, Olivia Williams as Camilla Parker Bowles and Bertie Carvel as then-Prime Minister Tony Blair.

© Netflix Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana and Dominic West as Prince Charles in The Crown

What will season six of The Crown about?

The sixth and final season will follow on immediately from the fifth which ended in early 1997. The final episodes of the previous season depicted Princess Diana's relationship with Dodi Al Fayed and Tony Blair's landslide victory at the general election.

Season six will continue in 1997 and is set to portray the tragic and untimely death of Princess Diana, who died in a car crash in Paris in August 1997, before making a timeline jump to the early noughties to play out the young princes' lives in their late teens/early 20s.