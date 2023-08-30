Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan's £3.5m custom mansion has its own party bar – full tour inside

The Heart Radio star and the Brassic actress have been renovating the home since 2020

Mark Wright and his wife Michelle Keegan have finally finished their new-build mansion in Essex! The Heart Radio star and the former Coronation Street actress purchased the original property for £1.3 million, which they demolished after getting planning permission granted by Epping Council in July 2020.

In its place, they created a custom white Georgian-style home "with a modern twist", Mark explained to his Instagram followers after setting up an Instagram account dedicated entirely to the renovation: @wrightyhome.

© Instagram The couple have been renovating their modern Georgian style home since 2020

After regular updates about the progress of the renovations, Mark and Michelle proudly showed off the hotel-worthy modern mansion with a housewarming party called 'Marchella', which took place next to their large outdoor pool.

© Instagram Mark and Michelle threw a housewarming party with friends nicknamed 'Marchella'

Take a tour inside the couple's jaw-dropping home thought to be worth around £3.5 million, which features a state-of-the-art spa, a party room complete with a bespoke bar, a home gym and his-and-hers bathrooms…

Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan's dressing room WATCH: Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright unveil his and hers dressing room The stars unveiled their dressing room which comprises two adjoining rooms, one with fully fitting wardrobes and another with open shelves, a vanity unit and a large seat in the middle.

Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan's bathroom © Instagram The couple's his-and-hers master bathroom could easily be mistaken for a five-star spa, with features including a free-standing bath, dual sinks, a steam and sauna room, plus a rainfall walk-in shower. © Instagram Like the rest of the property, the muted cream interior continues into the bathroom, which has gold finishings.

Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan's living room © Instagram A huge U-shaped sofa in Alaska Pearl from Bella Home surrounds a round coffee table in the living room, which has panelled walls and plush carpets in the same neutral hue. Metallic accents including the Liang & Eimil Baldwin lamp add a luxurious finishing touch. © Instagram The open-plan space also features a circular table surrounded by beige boucle chairs from Olivia's positioned in front of floor-to-ceiling windows with views of their back garden.

The space is finished with abstract black and metallic artwork.

Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan's kitchen © Instagram While they haven't revealed full photos of the kitchen area, the couple carefully selected their cappuccino-style marble worktop, which Mark originally spotted in a store in Mayfair. "We loved it that much that we searched high and low to find the same one. We saw sample after sample and could never get close to the unique different textures this one had. "We had to take this one from display otherwise we could never replicate it. So in the end I got my boys to help me, we hired a van drove to London and bought this one off the company," he said, explaining that it only suffered a few minor cracks during transportation.

Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan's bar © Instagram To celebrate his 35th birthday, Mark Wright enjoyed a pint of Heineken in his own bar, which boasts working beer bumps. © Instagram Mark told fans: "To make it even better, the day that the bar got up and running, is my birthday! What a way to spend my birthday, a pint in my new bar, in my new house."

Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan's gym © Instagram Who needs a gym membership when you have all the equipment you could ever need in your own home gym? The couple have decorated theirs with herringbone flooring and Taurus fitness equipment.

Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan's swimming pool © Instagram Perhaps the most holiday-worthy feature in their new home is their outdoor pool, which is surrounded by large grey slabs, green grass and sun loungers.

