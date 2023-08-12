Vicky McClure marries fiancé Johnathon Owen in secret ceremony - and her dress is spellbinding

Congratulations are in order for Vicky McClure who revealed she and her beau Johnathon Owen married on Saturday in the most romantic secret ceremony.

The Line of Duty star took to her Instagram with two beautiful photos of her big day and couldn't look happier as she beamed for the camera with her new husband.

Captioning the post, the blushing bride penned: "Tied up in Notts!!! Best. Day. Ever!!!!! @jonathanowen71 Xxxxxx." The quippy caption appears to reveal the location of her nuptials, as she was born and brought up in Nottingham, therefore it comes as no surprise the actress chose the sentimental location to host her special day.

Friends and fans were so surprised by the news and couldn't wait to flood the comments section with special messages for the newlyweds.

Vicky revealed they had a tea station at their reception

Bridgerton's Jonathan Bailey was one of the first to weigh in. He wrote: "YES!" alongside two red love heart emojis. Meanwhile, Paddy McGuiness penned: "Absolutely belting day! Congratulations!!! [red love heart emoji]." Sophie Ellis-Bextor added: "Ah that’s so lovely! Congratulations xx."

Vicky was every inch the beautiful bride for her big day. She opted for an ultra-elegant off-the-shoulder gown, which featured a sophisticated corset top and billowing skirt. The impeccable piece also featured a daring thigh-high split, making the most of the actress's incredible physique.

© Instagram She also shared the sweet light up V and J that decorated their special day

The fabulous split also allowed fans to get a glimpse of her elegant wedding shoes which were on-trend satin mules in a pearly ivory shade. Just stunning! As for her hair, she wore her chestnut tresses down in soft waves with two pieces of hair pulled forward to frame her perfectly made-up face. The bride also opted for an elevated veil that cascaded all the way to the floor.

Vicky's flawless wedding makeup was comprised of fluttery mascara warm, subtle touches of bronzer, and the most perfect nude lipstick. As for her accessories, less was certainly more for the TV star, who opted for a delicate pair of dropped pearl earrings and a gold bracelet.

© Instagram The couple got engaged on Christmas Day in 2017

The featured photo saw Vicky clutching her beautiful wedding flowers which were a mesmerising colour palette of dusty rose pink, lilac, and mustard yellow.

Jonathan looked incredibly handsome in a chic navy blue suit and soft grey tie. Vicky also revealed a number of touching details from her special day on her Instagram Stories, which included a tea station at the reception and beautiful large V and J initials lit up in fairy lights.

She also shared a snap of her and Johnathon standing in front of a stage whilst a choir was performing.