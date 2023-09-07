Chicago Fire star Taylor Kinney's girlfriend Ashley Cruger hits back at criticism over relationship

Chicago Fire star Taylor Kinney's girlfriend Ashley Cruger has hit back at social media trolls who criticized her relationship with the actor.

Taking to her Instagram Stories with a video addressed to her followers, the model began: "Sometimes I see comments, sometimes I don't. It doesn't matter either way. Today, someone said he's only with me because I'm good in bed."

WATCH: Inside Taylor Kinney's Dating History

Sharing her witty response to the haters, she continued: "Babe, that's what you're telling people? That is the sweetest thing I've ever heard. Just from looking at me, you got that? You're invited to my wedding. It's giving bridesmaid energy, maybe flower girl."

In a separate post, Ashley acknowledged the positive messages she receives from fans, writing: "No, I'm not gonna make hate comments my whole personality. People are also/usually really really sweet and kind."

© Ashley Cruger/Instagram Ashley Cruger hit back at criticism of her relationship with Taylor Kinney

Who is Taylor Kinney's girlfriend Ashley Cruger?

Taylor Kinney's girlfriend is model and actress Ashley Cruger.

While not much is known about their relationship and how they met, the couple made their first public appearance together in April last year while attending Operation Smile's 2022 Park City Ski Challenge in Utah.

© Arnold Jerocki Taylor and Ashley made their first public appearance together in April 2022

Ashley and Taylor, 42, first made their relationship Instagram official in March last year, when Taylor posted a photo of his other half looking down the camera lens while getting a manicure at a nail salon.

Although the lovebirds tend to keep details of their romance private, Ashley often shares photos of the pair on social media. Back in April, the model posted a picture of the two of them looking super loved up while celebrating the Easter holidays.

© Ashley Cruger/Instagram Ashley shared a sweet snap of the couple locking lips in April

Then in August, she shared a photo that showed the couple enjoying a meal out with some pals at a rustic-looking restaurant.

Ashley also made a cameo in the season 11 premiere of Chicago Fire. During a scene that took place in Molly's pub toward the end of the episode, the actress can be seen raising her glass with some firefighters.

Why isn't Taylor Kinney on Chicago Fire?

Taylor is currently taking a leave of absence from Chicago Fire.

Back in January, it was reported that Taylor would be stepping back from his role on the show in order to deal with an undisclosed personal matter. Deadline stated that future scripts would need to be changed to accommodate his absence.

© NBC Taylor Kinney plays Kelly Severide in Chicago Fire

In his final episode, Taylor's character, Lieutenant Kelly Severide, packed his bags and left the Windy City for a prestigious OFI training camp in Alabama.

In a later edition of the show, it was revealed that Severide had left the camp to investigate a major arson case but failed to inform his wife, Stella Kidd, nor his team back at Firehouse 51.

© Getty Taylor is currently taking a break from the show

While we don't know exactly when Taylor will return to the show, we do know that season 12 has been pushed back due to the ongoing strike organized by SAG-AFTRA and the Writers Guild of America.