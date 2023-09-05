Radiant Amy Dowden makes rare red carpet appearance amid cancer battle

Amy Dowden dazzled in a dusty pink gown as she made a triumphant appearance on the red carpet at the National Television Awards on Tuesday evening.

The Strictly Come Dancing professional even made sure to send an important message by wearing an elegant pin in support of breast cancer awareness, as the star continues her own journey with treatment.

WATCH: Amy Dowden shares thanks for incredible gesture amid cancer treatment

The Welsh beauty's gown was a gorgeous floor-length, off-the-shoulder number complete with tulle effect layers. Amy wore delicate jewelled drop earrings and stunning glamourous makeup with her hair in loose curls. The dance champion will no doubt be cheering on from the audience as the BBC Ballroom and Latin competition is up for an award in the Entertainment category.

Amy, who revealed her breast cancer diagnosis with HELLO! back in May, previously announced that she won't be taking part in this year's series with a celebrity partner but hopes to have her own role in the show in some way, whether it's in video clips, appearances on spin-off show It Takes Two or joining the cast in the studio on Saturday nights.

MORE: Amy Dowden flooded with messages after being noticeably absent in new Strictly teaser

MORE: Strictly's Amy Dowden shares good news with fans following sepsis scare

© Getty Amy looked radiant as she arrived on the red carpet

Strictly recently revealed its first-look teaser for the upcoming competition, which prompted fans to heap love and support on Amy who was noticeably absent from the clip. After the 33-year-old commented a love-heart on the post in question, a fan wrote in response: "@amy_dowden we will miss you this year. Sending you lots of get well wishes xx."

A second echoed this, commenting: "Wishing you all the very best, Amy," while a third added: "@amy_dowden you will be missed this year, Amy but keep fighting and I’m sure all of us Strictly fans will see you dancing next year."

MORE: 6 best dressed celebrities at the 2023 NTAs: Holly Willoughby, Vogue Williams & more

© Amy Dowden/Instagram Amy Dowden selfie from hospital bed as she undergoes second round of chemotherapy

Meanwhile, more recently, Amy opened up to HELLO! about her terrifying battle with sepsis earlier this summer after receiving her first round of chemotherapy treatment.

"At the time, I didn't realise that having a temperature of 37.5 or above could be fatal for a chemo patient. I just thought it was my reaction to chemo, but as it turned out, I had already got an infection," she explained.

© Matthew Horwood Amy Dowden

"I felt freezing cold but I was all clammy and shaking. My mum and dad rang my red card [which provides the chemotherapy team’s contact details and current treatment information] and they said to hang up and ring the ambulance."

After being taken to hospital, Amy's family were shocked to discover that was then immediately treated for sepsis. Amy, whose memory of her time in hospital is very hazy, adds: “The doctors and nurses were telling me I had sepsis and that it was life-threatening, but I wasn’t taking it in. I didn’t become properly aware until later. I told my dad: 'I’ve got sepsis' and he said: 'I know!'."

Fortunately, the star responded to treatment very quickly and was able to return home the following week. During our interview with Amy, the star also met with the medics who saved her life during the frightening ordeal. You can read about it, here.