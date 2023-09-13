DWTS 2023 pro Britt Stewart reveals which judge she's most nervous to impress, teases season 32

Dancing with the Stars returns with its 32nd season on ABC on September 26

Dancing with the Stars is set to return for a 32nd season this September, premiering on ABC (after one streaming-only season on Disney+) on September 26 with returning judges Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Bruno Tonioli, with Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough taking on hosting duties.

Several beloved professional dancers are returning this season as well, including Britt Stewart, who made history when she joined the show as a pro in season 29 (2020) as the first Black female pro.

A member of the troupe since season 23 (2016), the 33-year-old has already established herself as one of the most consistent performers in the group, reaching the semifinals twice in her three seasons as a pro.

© Angela Pham Dance Pro Britt Stewart and her nonprofit Share The Movement teamed up with BAND-AID Brand OURTONE to host a free dance clinic in NYC.

Ahead of the upcoming 32nd season, Britt spoke with HELLO! about what the audience can expect and her own thoughts and feelings going into the show's new era.

"Well, I can't tease much," she said at a special dance clinic hosted at the Ballet Hispanico in New York by her non-profit, Share The Movement, and BAND-AID Brand OURTONE.

"But what I can say is that for season 32, it is very exciting that we're back on ABC, we'll be simultaneously airing live on ABC and available to stream immediately after."

Britt also took a moment to talk about Len Goodman, the legendary ballroom dancer and teacher who brought DWTS to life. The longtime head judge announced his retirement from the show last season before his death this April aged 78.

MORE: Dancing with the Stars 2023: Jamie Lynn Spears joins lineup and reveals family's reaction

"I have to say, Len Goodman is going to be missed so much," she said. "He is not only a legend in the ballroom world, but also a legend on Dancing with the Stars. That breaks my heart." Relive the poignant moment he announced his departure below...

WATCH: Len Goodman reveals he is leaving DWTS

However, when faced with the prospect of who she deemed the toughest to impress between Carrie Ann, Derek, and Bruno, her answer was simple: Derek.

"I respect every single judge, but Derek has been in our shoes, so I'm always eager to hear his response and really listen to his guidance throughout the season."

MORE: Derek Hough gets candid about sister Julianne Hough's return to DWTS

Ahead of her fourth go at the Mirrorball Trophy, Britt reflected on some of her most cherished moments on the show, which includes figure skater Johnny Weir in season 29 (placing 6th), actor Martin Kove in season 30 (placing 15th), and Daniel Durant in season 31 (placing 5th).

© Getty Images Britt reflected on her partnership with now-boyfriend Daniel Durant last season

"My first partnership as a pro dancer with Johnny Weir was very, very special, and will always be special," she gushed. "We created such a bond and we were really able to celebrate Johnny and who he is as his unique and authentic self at all times, and the LGBTQ+ community."

MORE: Dancing with the Stars judges' net worths compared: from Len Goodman to Julianne Hough

She spoke highly of her partnership with deaf actor Daniel. Back in February, months after their run on the show ended, they confirmed on social media that they were in a relationship.

© Getty Images "I'm so grateful that DWTS gives me these amazing humans to connect with but also allow me to share something about the differences in each and every one of us."

"I had the amazing opportunity to also shed light and create awareness around deaf culture and the deaf community through my partnership with Daniel last year," she added. "I'm so grateful that DWTS gives me these amazing humans to connect with but also allow me to share something about the differences in each and every one of us."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.