Jamie Lynn Spears is swapping the acting studios for the dance floor as she signs up for one of the biggest - and funnest - challenges of her life!

On Tuesday, Britney Spears' younger sister was announced as the latest celebrity contestant on this season's Dancing with the Stars.

Jamie is the third celebrity to be announced on the popular dance show, joining Vanderpump Rules‘ Ariana Madix and The Bachelorette's Charity Lawson.

Jamie revealed that her daughters, Maddie, 15, and Ivey, five, were incredibly excited for her, and that she was hoping that she would drop a dress size during the competition.

On Wednesday, the full list of celebrities for this year's Dancing with the Stars will be announced on Good Morning America.

© Photo: Instagram Jamie's entire family are excited for her DWTS adventure

This year, the show will be co-hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough. On the judging panel, meanwhile, long-running judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough will be returning.

The show will be tinged with sadness this year too, as it will be the first one following the death of Len Goodman.

Jamie Lynn with her sister Britney Spears

Meanwhile, this will be the first series with new co-hosts Alfonso and Julianne - who was a dancer on the show for five seasons and has also served as a judge for five seasons, alongside a series of guest appearances.

The popular dancer will be taking over Alfonso's previous role as she will interview celebrity contestants following their performances. Speaking to Variety, Julianne shared: "It is such an honor to be rejoining Dancing with the Stars as co-host.

© Getty Images This will be the first DWTS following Len Goodman's death in April

The show holds such a special place in my heart from the many years and different roles I have had the privilege of being a part of. "The incredible team that brings the ballroom to life every night has been my family for the past 17 years.

"I am so excited to reunite with Alfonso, Carrie Ann, Bruno, Derek, the unbelievably talented pros, and the amazing cast on the dance floor.

"The energy is magnetic every time you step foot in to the ballroom and I can't wait to feel it again — and of course to share it all with the absolute best and most loyal fans — for another exciting season."

