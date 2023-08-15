Jessica Alba reveals the one trick that changed her family's life ahead of new home renovation show

Jessica Alba is an actress, a mom to three children, a businesswoman and now a TV host, as she launches her new Roku Channel series Honest Renovations with pal Lizzy Mathis.

The new series follows the best friends as they renovate the homes of deserving families while sharing parenting tips and life lessons along the way and in this exclusive clip, Jessica shares why turf in her Beverly Hills backyard made all the difference.

Jessica Alba reveals the one trick that changed her family's life

"You know, I had turf at my house and I put it over cement and it made such a big difference for my kids and for me' I was pregnant so I was slipping on the tile when it gets wet and it's not good," she shares, as she works on the yard for a family who have twins.

"It made my yard just feel more friendly and usable, and people can just sort of lay out and have a picnic anywhere basically."

© Roku Channel Jessica and Lizzy will host Honest Renovations

Jessica and her husband Cash, along with their three children – daughters Honor Marie and Haven, and son Hayes – live in a gorgeous home in Beverly Hills, whose doors they opened to Architectural Digest in 2018 when Hayes was only a few months old.

They purchased the home in 2017 for $10million, and their expansive backyard, which Jessica told AD was the "best part of the house," originally had a tile patio next to the pool which they later covered with turf.

The yard features a built-in pool and six loungers, as well as a stunning patio that allows for indoor-outdoor hosting and a place to grill in the summer. The children's playset was a hand-me-down from family friends, whose own children had outgrown the set, and it looks out over a leafy canyon.

"We wanted a place to watch our kids play and grow up,” Jessica told the magazine, adding: "I thought, I have an imagination and I know what I want. I walked in and knew within 20 minutes, even though [the previous owners’ style] wasn’t our vibe, this was exactly what we were looking for."

© Roku Channel Jessica and Lizzy will renovate homes for families on their new series

Honest Renovations follows Lizzy and Jessica as they "surprise parents with renovations to take their homes from cluttered and chaotic to functional and fabulous—but this isn't your average home reno show".

"This duo gets honest about the pain points of parenting and the pressure points of a family home, with heartwarming moments and plenty of laughter along the way," the synopsis revealed.

Six episodes will air on the Roku Channel from August 18 2023.

