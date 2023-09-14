Sex Education season 4: meet the full cast of Netflix show

From familiar faces to new stars, here who is starring in Sex Education's final season

Sex Education season four is just around the corner, and we will be saying goodbye to all our favourite characters as the story of Otis, Eric and their friends finally wraps up. But who is starring in the latest instalment of the hit Netflix show? From the regular castmates to newcomers, meet the full cast here…

Gillian Anderson – Jean Milburn

In the final season, Jean has her work cut out for her with a newborn baby – while having to deal with Otis struggling to cope with no longer being an only child. Gillian is best known for her roles in The X-Files, The Great and The Fall.

Asa Butterfield – Otis Milburn

Asa has starred as Otis since day one of the show, and we can't wait to see what happens to the teenage sex therapist – especially now that he and Maeve finally got together in the season three finale. Asa is perhaps best known for starring in Ender's Game and The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas.

Ncuti Gatwa – Eric Effiong

After a heartbreaking season three for Eric, who broke up with his boyfriend Adam, it looks like Eric is embracing life in season four – and we can't wait to see what's in store for him! Ncuti's own life, however, is even more exciting, as the star is the next Doctor in Doctor Who, and recently starred in the Barbie movie.

Emma Mackey – Maeve Wiley

In season three, Maeve went to the USA to study – but not before she finally shared a proper smooch with Otis. It appears that she is still studying abroad, and she and Otis are struggling to make their long-distance reaction work. Emma recently starred in Barbie, Death on the Nile and Emily.

Emma is returning as Maeve

Aimee Lou Woods – Aimee Gibbs

Fan favourite Aimee is back with her baking aspirations for season four! In real life, Aimee has gone on to do some seriously cool projects, including The Electrical Life of Louis Wain, and Bill Nighy's Oscar-nominated movie, Living.

Connor Swindells - Adam Groff

Adam is a man of few words, but we were devastated for him in season three when Eric broke up with him – and can't wait to see where his story goes next. Perhaps more dog pageants with Madam? We hope so! Connor is having a hugely successful career, starring in SAS: Rogue Heroes, Vigil and Barbie.

Dan Levy – Thomas Molly

Schitt's Creek star Dan has joined the show for season four as Mr Molloy, Maeve's new tutor at her Ivy League college who sees her amazing potential.

Lisa McGrillis – Joanna

The Maternal star has joined the cast as Jean's sister Joanna, and told the Radio Times: "She arrives and she's a bit of a whirlwind, is Joanna. It's a really good, fun part to play."

Thaddea Graham – O

Thaddea is set to star at Otis and Eric's new high school's very own sex therapist, to rival Otis' skills. Thaddea is an Irish actress best known for starring in Doctor Who: Flux and The Irregulars.

Alistair Petrie will also be returning as Michael Groff, while Kedar Williams-Stirling will be back as Jackson Marchetti. Otis' on-and-off love interest Ruby is also back, played by Mimi Keene, while George Robinson will be reprising his role as Maeve's former flame, Isaac Goodwin.

Mimi Keene as Ruby in Sex Education Season 4

Of course, it wouldn't be Sex Education without Chinenye Ezeudu, who plays Jackson's pal and genius Vivienne Odusanya, while Dua Saleh will also be back as Cal Bowman. Finally, Samantha Spiro returns as Adam's loving mother and Jean's bestie, Maureen Groff.

Kedar Williams-Stirling as Jackosn Marchetti and Chinenye Ezeudu as Vivian Odusanya

While not much is known about newcomer actors Felix Mufti, Anthony Lexa and Alexandra James, we do know that they will play a group of popular teenagers known as 'the Coven'. The show is also set to star Queen & Slim star Jodie Turner-Smith in an undisclosed role – and we can't wait to find out more.