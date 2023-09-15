The View star Alyssa Farah Griffin speaks out on Whoopi Goldberg’s shocking pregnancy comment

Alyssa Farah Griffin has voiced her thoughts on Whoopi Goldberg asking her if she was pregnant on The View

Alyssa Farah Griffin has opened up about the very surprising moment on The View where Whoopi Goldberg suddenly asked her co-star if she was pregnant, sparking a hilarious response from their fellow panellists - and the audience.

During the recent episode, the group were discussing Mitt Romney when Whoopi suddenly asked Alyssa the personal question, who looked very taken aback, telling her: "No! Oh My God!" She later joked: "You can't say that when my mother-in-law is here, who's dying for me to get pregnant!"

Alyssa has now opened up about the situation on the show’s podcast, The View: Behind the Table, revealing that Whoopi apologized during the commercial break - especially as her in-laws were watching in the audience!

She explained: "My mother-in-law and my grandmother-in-law were in the front row to watch me! […] If there are two people in my life who want me to get pregnant, it’s them, so it was the most fortuitous timing. I’m giving credit to my makeup artist for making my face look like it was glowing!"

© Getty Images Alyssa Farah Griffin is a popular panelist on The View

She continued: "Whoopi thinks out loud sometimes. I chose to take it as a compliment. She’s so sweet, she was apologizing to me in the break and giving me the heart sign. That’s what makes the show fun, it’s completely unpredictable!"

The TV personality confirmed that she was not currently expecting, adding: "Headline news, I am not pregnant at this time… I literally was getting texts on the commercial breaks saying, 'Do you care to respond to this?' […] and I was like, 'Erm, no I’m not going to comment on my fake pregnancy right now!'"

The show’s executive producer, Brian Teta, also chatted about the offbeat moment in the episode, telling Alyssa: "Whoopi said to me, 'It just came over me, I don’t know what happened, it was like a version,' it just came out of her!"

Alyssa replied: "So now everyone is convinced that she’s sensing something and it’s going to happen in my future... I will interrupt Whoopi to inform her!"

© Lou Rocco Whoopi Goldberg smiling and raising her arms on The View

Alyssa tied the knot with her husband Justin Griffin in 2021, but joked about being sure that she wasn’t expecting a baby. While on air, Whoopi apologized for the faux pas, saying: "I just got a vibe. I'm so sorry." Alyssa replied: "Forgive me. You say I have this glow. I will take it! I will take it!"

Fans took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to discuss the incident, with one writing: "WHOOPI ASKING ALYSSA IF SHES PREGNANT OUT THE BLUE ON TV, THEM CUTTING TO THE PRODUCER WHO LOOKS LIKE HE'S SENDING A DISTRESS CALL TO THE CONTROL ROOM, THE REST OF THE PANEL WITH THEIR MOUTHS ON THE GROUND, SUNNY ASKING IF THEY CAN TAKE BETS ON IF ITS TRUE," while another person joked: "Y'all acting like y'all don't remember Whoopi can talk to ghosts." A third person added: "There could be something to this. Abby Huntsman said Whoopi knew she was pregnant before she even said it."