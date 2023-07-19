Whoopi Goldberg storms off set as The View co-hosts weigh in on Miranda Lambert drama

A fiery debate erupted on Tuesday's episode of ABC's The View, sparked by a recent viral video of country star Miranda Lambert, 39, who interrupted her July 15 Las Vegas concert to criticize fans for taking selfies during her performance.

Co-hosts Sunny Hostin, 54, and Whoopi Goldberg, 67, found themselves on opposite sides of the argument.

"If I paid $757 for tickets, I'm going to take as many selfies as I want," insisted Sunny, backing the right of concertgoers to snap pictures during performances.

Whoopi countered this sentiment by fiercely advocating for respect towards performers. "If you're going to spend $750 to come to my concert, then give me the respect of watching me while I do my thing, or don't come," she asserted, adding a dramatic touch to the debate by abruptly getting up from her seat and heading towards the audience.

On her way, Whoopi addressed Sunny's preference for preserving concert memories through photos. "Turn on the television, girl," she retorted.

The unexpected departure left her co-hosts stunned, as she approached a 91-year-old woman in the audience, intending to take a selfie.

The unexpected turn of events resulted in laughter and added a jovial note to the debate, serving as a segue into a commercial break.

The original controversy began when Miranda paused her concert to chide attendees for "taking selfies" instead of listening to her performance.

Captured in a TikTok video, the star can be seen halting her ballad, requesting her pianist to stop playing. Addressing her audience, she commented, "These girls are worried about their selfie and not listening to the song," adding that it was: "[expetive] her off."

Miranda Lambert calls out fans for taking selfies during her show

Her rebuke resulted in a few fans exiting the venue, with one audible comment: "Let's go — you don't do that to fans." Adela Calin, one of the women reprimanded by Miranda, expressed her feelings to NBC News.

She compared the experience to being at school, feeling scolded by a teacher, and commented that Miranda made them feel like they were "young, immature, and vain."

Despite the backlash, some fans continue to voice their support for the country star. Lindsey, a concert attendee, defended Miranda in a comment on a post promoting animal safety and responsible pet ownership: "Team @mirandalambert she owes no one an apology. Saw it all first hand and those girls had taken 1000 selfies before she finally had had enough."