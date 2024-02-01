Whoopi Goldberg treated to Valentine's Day surprise from special someone backstage on The View

Whoopi Goldberg was feeling the love this week after being treated to the sweetest surprise in her dressing room backstage at The View.

The comedy star, 68, couldn't believe her luck when she received a gift at work, in the form of a love heart shaped box filled with chocolates.

The box contained personalized M&Ms with Whoopi's face printed on them, and she had a lot to say - which can be viewed in the footage below.

Whoopi is thought to be single, and has previously revealed that she likes things that way, after three past marriages. She told the New York Times in 2016 that she wasn't that interested in marrying again, mainly because she enjoys living by herself.

"I'm much happier on my own," she said. "I can spend as much time with somebody as I want to spend, but I'm not looking to be with somebody forever or live with someone."

She added: "I don't want somebody in my house." She reiterated her views three years later, telling the publication: "Look, people expect you to have a boyfriend. They expect you to get married.

"So I kept trying to do that, but I didn't want to share information with somebody else. I didn't want anybody asking me why I was doing what I was doing, or to have to make the other person feel better. But if you're in a relationship, you have to do those things, and it took me a while to figure out that I didn't want to."

More recently in 2019, she told Tamron Hall on The Tamron Hall Show: "People keep saying 'Well, you'll find somebody. I'm not looking for anyone. I am very happy. I don't want to live with anybody."

She even admitted that she "didn't care" about finding a partner during a chat on The View in August.

The Sister Act star tied the knot with Alvin Martin in 1973, but they split six years later, and she went on to marry cinematographer David Claessen in 1986 before they divorced in 1988.

Her third husband was Lyle Trachtenberg, to whom she was married for just one year in 1994. Whoopi surprised The View fans when she admitted that she was "dancing and prancing" when it came to the end of her marriages, stating: "'I was never meant to be married."

