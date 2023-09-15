Call the Midwife: What does Olly Rix's exit mean for future of the show?

The cast and crew of Call the Midwife recently returned to set to resume filming scenes for new episodes and are enjoying a summer break. However, when production re-commenced, it wasn't long before it was reported that a beloved member of the cast would not be returning for series 13 of the midwifery drama.

Olly Rix, who plays Matthew Aylward in the show, has supposedly left the cast and been written out of the scripts, meaning he won't be back to reprise his role.

WATCH: Call the Midwife's Turner family reunite to share special message

Neither Olly nor bosses on the show have spoken out publicly about the reports. HELLO! has reached out to the actor's representatives and the BBC for comment.

The news of the actor's exit might be surprising to fans after Olly's on-screen persona, Matthew, featured heavily in the season 12 finale when he married Nurse Trixie Franklin, played by Helen George.

So, what does the removal of Matthew Aylward from Poplar mean for the story at large?

Exclusive: Call the Midwife star talks reuniting with family after taking break from filming series 13

MORE: Call the Midwife actress to appear in new Channel 4 drama with A-List stars

© Olly Courtenay Helen George as Nurse Trixie Franklin and Olly Rix as Matthew Aylward

For starters, Matthew and Trixie got married in the series 12 finale, meaning that if Matthew is set to depart, writers will have to find a way to incorporate his exit and it could be a major plot twist.

Perhaps he and Trixie both leave Poplar or, in a sad turn of events, Matthew departs solo, leaving Trixie heartbroken. Heidi Thomas, the creator behind the BAFTA-winning series, isn't afraid of injecting heartbreaking storylines and complex situations for the characters.

Trixie and Matthew Aylward married at the end of series 12

Viewers will have to wait to find out, but it'll likely be an emotional watch when the time comes.

Why is Olly Rix leaving Call the Midwife?

The reasons for Olly Rix's reported departure from Call the Midwife have not been shared, but fans have been reacting already. One person wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter: "What the heck is going on, he's one of the most important characters in the programme!"

A second agreed, adding: "Why would they do this after he and Trixie got married?? Another person jinxed like what they did to Cyril & Lucille???"

© Laurence Cendrowicz The season 12 finale saw Trixie and Matthew tie the knot

What has Olly Rix said about his time on Call the Midwife?

Earlier this year after the series 12 finale aired, Olly opened up about his on-screen persona's future amid fears that Matthew and Trixie would leave Poplar after getting hitched.

However, the actor seemed sure this wouldn't happen. He said: "Their focus is on changing things around them. It doesn't seem to be remotely in their characters to just hang that all up now and enjoy the quiet life. That's not who they are.

© BBC What does Matthew's exit mean for Trixie?

"There's no sense that he's wanting to extricate himself or her from that. His money is something that facilitates that but, money or not, that's where his heart is."

When does Call the Midwife return?

As per previous seasons, Call the Midwife will return for a festive episode on Christmas Day before then returning for series 13 in early January.