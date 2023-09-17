Nadiya Bychkova breaks silence after 'disappointing' Strictly decision

Strictly Come Dancing professional Nadiya Bychkova has broken her silence after missing out on a celebrity pairing for the first time since her 2017 debut.

Taking to Instagram after Saturday's launch show, the mother-of-one, 34, opted to post a lengthy message where she spoke about her disappointment.

© Getty Nadiya made her Strictly debut in 2017

"I'm sure you'll understand that I'm disappointed not to be partnered with a celebrity on @bbcstrictly this series," she penned.

"It is an amazing show to be a part of and I'm still so excited for all the group numbers, performing with some of our music acts and much much more."

She finished by adding: "I'm also looking forward to supporting my fellow pros and I want to wish all the couples the best of luck for the competition this year."

Alongside her written message, the dancer posted a glamorous snapshot of herself wearing a glitzy golden outfit consisting of billowing trousers and a glitzy, sequin top.

She was pictured with her flowing blonde tresses in beautiful ringlets and could be seen perfecting an elegant pose with one arm raised in the air.

© Getty Nadiya and her beau Kai recently went on tour together

Nadiya's fans were quick to send their support in the comments section. Her former celebrity partner Dan Walker was amongst the first to react, writing: "No one puts the Yorkshire Barmaid in a corner [dancer emoji] Keep shining partner," while her beau Kai Widdrington gushed: "Always shining bright," followed by a diamond emoji and a red heart.

"Absolutely gutted you haven't got a partner this year," remarked a third, and a fourth added: "Nadiya it's not the same without your talent, beauty and graceful routines. I think a lot of us are shocked that you are not partnered with a celebrity."

© Guy Levy/BBC The launch show aired on Saturday

Despite missing out, Nadiya's boyfriend Kai is set to take to the dancefloor with his dance partner: 78-year-old journalist and presenter Angela Rippon.

The celebrity pairings were announced on Saturday in a spectacular launch show jam-packed with surprises and glitter galore.

© Guy Levy/BBC Shirley Ballas performing in the Strictly 2023 launch show

During the episode, hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman paid a very touching tribute to Amy Dowden who is currently undergoing chemotherapy and thus not competing in this year's competition.

WATCH: Amy Dowden given a special mention in Strictly 2023

In a moving segment, the presenting duo sweetly referred to her as their "Welsh dragon" and wished her a very speedy recovery.

© Getty Amy is undergoing cancer treatment

The Caerphilly-born dancer went public with her cancer diagnosis back in May. In an exclusive interview with HELLO!, the star said: "I've been through quite a lot in my life and this is another hurdle.

"But if I'm positive and strong, I've got a really good chance of getting back out on the dancefloor as soon as possible… You just don't ever think it's going to happen to you. I hadn't thought it was possible to get breast cancer at my age. My mum has had breast cancer, but she had it at a later age, in her 50s."