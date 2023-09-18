Strictly's Nadiya Bychkova responds to support from fans as she details disappointment once again

Strictly star Nadiya Bychkova has responded to fan comments after detailing her disappointment with regards to missing out on a celebrity pairing.

The mother-of-one, who finally broke her silence at the weekend, took to Instagram on Monday with a new update for her followers.

WATCH: Strictly Come Dancing shares first look at celebrities ahead of new series

Alongside a carousel of joyous behind-the-scenes Strictly snaps, Nadiya, 34, kicked off her update with a message of gratitude. "I just wanted to encourage you all today because that is what you have done for me over the weekend," she wrote.

"This is going to be a brilliant series of Strictly. I hope you all enjoy it and I'm looking forward to being part of the biggest show on TV."

© Instagram The professional dancer shared a new update

The Ukrainian-born dancer went on to share a glimpse inside her recent sorrow, writing: "Life doesn't always go the way we want it to but the people we come across can make a big difference to our perspective, our mindset and the way we face the next day.

"Your kindness, love and care has really lifted my spirit and my soul so THANK YOU from the bottom of my heart."

Touched by Nadiya's candid admission, fans and friends were quick to flood the comments section with uplifting messages of support.

© Getty The star won't be appearing in this year's main line-up

Her boyfriend, Kai Widdrington, was amongst the first to respond, writing: "You're perfect," while a second chimed in: "We will miss seeing you with a partner [teary emoji] but you will still be killing it in the group numbers!!"

A third agreed: "We adore you so much, gutted to not see you with a partner this year but I can't wait to see you shine throughout all the pro numbers this season," and a fourth sweetly noted: "You deserve all the love and support in the world."

© Instagram Nadiya joined Strictly in 2017

This isn't the first time the former Latin Champion has spoken about her recent Strictly snub. At the weekend, Nadiya was quick to pen a lengthy message following the glittering launch show which saw Strictly's professional dancers take to the floor alongside their celebrity partners.

Whilst Nadiya heaped praise on the "amazing" show, she made her feelings known in her lengthy caption. Alongside a glamorous snapshot of herself dressed in head-to-toe gold, the TV star expressed her disappointment, writing: "I'm sure you'll understand that I'm disappointed not to be partnered with a celebrity on @bbcstrictly this series.

© Getty Nadiya with her boyfriend Kai Widdrington

"It is an amazing show to be a part of and I'm still so excited for all the group numbers, performing with some of our music acts and much much more."

She finished by adding: "I'm also looking forward to supporting my fellow pros and I want to wish all the couples the best of luck for the competition this year."

© Guy Levy Strictly will return to our screens on Saturday

In the comments section, her former celebrity dance partner, Dan Walker, gushed: "No one puts the Yorkshire Barmaid in a corner [dancer emoji] Keep shining partner," while a second follower added: "Nadiya it's not the same without your talent, beauty and graceful routines. I think a lot of us are shocked that you are not partnered with a celebrity."