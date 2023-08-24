Strictly Come Dancing professional dancers Nadiya Bychkova and Kai Widdrington were the picture of romance in some recent photos the couple shared to mark their birthdays this week.

Kai, who turned 28 on Wednesday, and Nadiya, who turned 34 on Thursday, both posted online tributes to each other on social media to mark the occasions.

Most recently, Kai shared a series of images and videos to his Instagram showing the boyfriend and girlfriend enjoying the many adventures they've shared over the past year.

The first adorable snap sees Kai and Nadiya facing each other in a pool, with Nadiya wrapping her arm around her beau's neck. The second was a video of the couple clinking their drinks while they holidayed in the Maldives earlier this summer.

Kai, who reached the semi-finals of Strictly in his first year in 2021 alongside AJ Odudu, captioned the sweet post: "Happy birthday baby girl. Another full trip around the sun with you, making my world shine 365 days a year.

© Instagram Nadiya Bychkova and Kai Widdrington holidayed in the Maldives recently

"I'm the luckiest man in the world to have you in my life and I can’t wait to share all the adventures that lie ahead together. I love you always." Another snap in the Instagram carousel shows Kai and Nadiya embracing for a hug and kiss on the beach in front of a 'Love' sign. Another video showed Kai and Nadiya's adventurous side as they enjoyed some scuba diving while on their incredible trip.

Fans were quick to comment on Kai's post sending their birthday wishes to Nadiya as well as complimenting the gorgeous couple. One person wrote: "Happiest of birthdays Nadiya. You two are just perfect! enjoy your celebrations together."

© Ben Hoskins Nadiya Bychkova and Kai Widdrington at Boodles Tennis Day 2

A second person said: "You two, cutest couple. Happy birthday Nadiya! Hope you enjoying your week celebrating together." A third echoed this, commenting: "Aw you two are so cute! Happy birthday Nadiya."

A couple of the dancers' co-stars also shared some nice words. Johannes Radebe wrote in a comment: "Happy birthday sweetheart. Wishing you many more," while Oti Mabuse added: "Happy birthday baby girl."

© Getty Nadiya Bychkova and Kai Widdrington have been dating since 2021

Meanwhile, Nadiya made sure to mark Kai's birthday with her own sweet post on social media. The dancer, who shares her daughter, Mila, with her ex-fiancé, Matija Škarabot, shared three selfies of the couple out on their own as she wrote: "Happy birthday my baby, the smile says everything @kaiwidd. Thank you for You. Have the best day. I Love You... Always."

Nadiya and Kai have been dating since they met on the show in 2021 when Kai joined as a professional dancer. The couple are clearly extremely loved up and even took their relationship to the next level when they expanded their family last October when they welcomed their puppy, Snoopy into their home.

"We have managed to keep it quiet for a week now whilst our latest edition has settled in… but everyone please welcome 'SNOOPY'," shared Kai at the time.