Strictly Come Dancing viewers issue same complaint after 2023 launch show pairings

Strictly Come Dancing fans have made the same complaint after the show revealed this year's pairings during the launch show on Saturday.

After the episode aired on BBC One, the show's official Instagram account shared a clip from the incredible group number, which saw the celebrities and their dance partners take to the ballroom floor for the first time.

The caption read: "Our 15 fabulous couples! #Strictly 2023 is on!"

While many viewers expressed their excitement over the newly announced couples, others were disappointed to see that pro dancer Neil Jones wasn't paired up with a celebrity.

Taking to the comments section, one person wrote: "Why doesn't Neil have a partner again! It's such a shame," while another added: "Some amazing pairings, but gutted Neil didn't get a partner again."

A third fan commented: "Loved it as usual. Just wish Neil had a partner x."

Neil, 41, first joined Strictly back in 2016 and during his seven years on the show has been partnered with a celebrity contestant twice. He first took part in the competition in series 17, when he was paired with former professional footballer Alex Scott. Then in 2021, he danced with EastEnders star Nina Wadia.

The dancer has previously opened up about what he gets up to when he's not teamed up with a celebrity contestant.

"I would honestly say to you, I love when I have a partner, and I love when I don’t have a partner," he told RadioTimes.com.

"When you don't have a partner, a lot of people think you just sit at home. But you really don't.

"On Strictly, they make sure you've got plenty to do. We're doing group numbers and music acts, we help out other pros," he added.

While Neil hasn't been partnered with a celebrity for the 2023 show, he's set to become very busy in his personal life in the coming weeks.

The BBC star is expecting his first child with his fiancée, model and former Love Island contestant Chyna Mills, with the due date just around the corner.

Back in June, Neil and Chyna sat down with HELLO! for an exclusive interview and revealed that they were expecting a little girl.

The couple made the announcement in a video filmed at the London Palladium during the Strictly Come Dancing: The Professionals tour, and were joined by Neil's co-stars, Dianne Buswell, Gorka Marquez, Vito Coppola, Carlo Gu, Karen Hauer, Nikita Kuzmin, Luba Mushtuk, Nancy Xu and Jowita Przystal. Watch the special announcement in the video below.

On preparing for fatherhood, Neil said: "My outlook on life has changed. It’s not just about me anymore – I need to take care of two people.

"Gorka (Marquez) tells me how great it is," the dancer said of his co-star, who has a four-year-old daughter Mia with fiancée Gemma Atkinson, and recently welcomed a baby boy named Thiago. "People also keep warning me I won't get any sleep. As a dancer I'm used to that!"