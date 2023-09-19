Pregnant Strictly star Ellie Taylor left 'devastated' following show's launch

Strictly Come Dancing star Ellie Taylor has experienced some serious highs and lows over the last few days! After joyfully announcing that she is expecting her second child on Instagram on Friday, the star recently shared a post joking that she was "devastated" about her former dance partner Johannes Radebe being teamed up with tennis pundit Annabel Croft.

Sharing the clip of the pair meeting each other for the first time on her Instagram Stories, the Ted Lasso actress wrote: "Obviously devastated to find out my ex's new gf is the classiest, most beautiful chick in town but if you love someone, set them free etc. Rooting for @johannesradebe & @annabel_croft!!!!"

Annabel, on the other hand, was clearly thrilled to be partnered with Johannes, and commented on his post about their partnership, writing: "I’m so lucky to have you! Bring on next week."

Johannes and Ellie became close friends after teaming up on Strictly together, with the dance pro writing a beautiful post about her after the pair were voted out. Sharing a series of snaps after the couple exited the show, he wrote: "We leave with some beautiful memories. From our first dance, until the last, you have been one of a kind. You have been my whole world for 10 weeks - what a truly delightful honour. Here’s to my leading lady @elliejanetaylor, you are beautiful in many ways and I will miss dancing with you."

Johannes is paired up with Annabel

However, Ellie certainly has a wonderful distraction that’ll help with missing Strictly this year after recently announcing that she is expecting baby number two! After sharing a snap of her bump with the caption "Excited. Terrified. Grateful. Hungry," she wrote: "Ratbag No. 2 - inbound. Pregnancy has been a funny old topic for me over the last few years and I've sometimes found it tricky following prego people online.

Ellie Taylor confirmed her pregnancy in a sweet post with her daughter

"For anyone in a similar headspace, if the idea of the inevitable baby spam that will follow makes you feel a bit weird, then I lovingly encourage you to be kind to your brainbox and mute or unfollow me. I hope you'll be back but whatever your situation, I wish you love and clarity as you continue to navigate your own journey."

Johannes commented on the sweet announcement, writing: "Addition to the Fam." Fellow Strictly stars Claudia Winkleman and Gorka Marquez also commented with love heart emojis and messages on congratulations!