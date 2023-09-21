Sex Education: fans saying same thing about show's return

Sex Education season four is finally back on our screens, and fans are already binge-watching the hit show for its final ever instalment. Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, fans and reviewers shared their thoughts – and it's fair to say that it sounds like the beloved series is going out in style.

One person wrote: "I absolutely adored S4 of #SexEducation It broke my heart & captured some relatable turmoil, joy and devastation I experienced as a teen. A truly unrivalled show that has done more to normalise female pleasure than real life sex ed ever has. Aimee is forever my favourite."

WATCH: Sex Education season four trailer

Another person added: " I had the pleasure of previewing #SexEducation’s final series in full. I found it a little disjointed at first, but things soon smoothed out. Episode 6, in particular, was remarkably well done. Fans are in for a treat." A third person posted: " Absolutely loved the final season of #SexEducation, which goes out as funny, warm, and sexy as it has the previous 3 seasons. Only quibble? Even with some great closure, it feels like there's a lot more life left in the show, and it could go on for many seasons more."

Sex Education season 4 newcomers

However, not everyone was keen, with one reviewer adding: "The final season of #SexEducation is my least favourite. I get what they were going for, but the end result is far more disjointed than it needed to be. Saying that, it’s still better than 90% of shows and there are so many scenes that made me laugh or cry or just moved me deeply."

Awesome TV shows coming in Autumn 2023 Sex Education season 4, Netflix - 21 September Still Up, Apple TV+ - 22 September Gen V, Amazon Prime Video - 29 September Loki season 2, Disney+ - 6 October Lessons in Chemistry, Apple TV+ - 13 October The Fall of the House of Usher, Netflix - 12 October All the Light We Cannot See, Netflix - 2 November The Buccaneers, Apple TV+ - 8 November



The final season sees Otis, Eric and some of their fellow Moordale students head to Sixth Form college after the school is closed, while Maeve is studying in the US, Jean is struggling to juggle life with a newborn, and Adam is deciding what to do with his life after deciding not to continue his education at school.