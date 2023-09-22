The Repair Shop viewers were left in awe during the most recent episode when the team at the iconic barn were given a very precious item to restore.

Appearing in this week's instalment of the BBC show was Farah who had brought in a Qur'an which had been passed through four generations of her family. As the synopsis explains, the family treasure "was made in Kashmir around 1910 and its 600 pages were ornately handwritten from memory.

"Now the sacred tome is starting to show its age, with torn pages and misshaped binding. Keen to pass this important book on to her daughter, Farah needs expert Chris Shaw to work his bookbinding magic."

As Farah showed the Qur'an to Will Kirk and Chris Shaw, both experts looked amazed by the incredible piece of history they were handed with a huge amount of trust. Chris, a professional bookbinder and fellow of designer bookbinders, was tasked with repairing it – and his result sparked an emotional reaction from fans.

One person wrote on Instagram: "Just watched it, absolutely amazing, a beautiful Quran given back to future generations. And so respectfully renewed." A second added: "This was so moving, nice work team!"

A third commented: "This amazing restoration must have taken hours of painstaking work. The book is a work of art in itself, with a very sympathetic restoration, it will last for future generations."

Who are the experts on The Repair Shop? © Guy Levy Sonnaz Nooranvary, Lucia Scalisi, Julie Tatchell, William Kirk, Jay Blades, Amanda Middleditch, Suzie Fletcher, Dominic Chinea, Steve Fletcher Jay Blades: Presenter and furniture restoration expert

Will Kirk: Carpenter and woodwork expert

Steve Fletcher: Horologist

Suzie Fletcher: Leatherworker and saddle expert

Kirsten Ramsay: Expert in ceramics

Dominic Chinea: Metal worker and car restorer

Brenton West: Silversmith, photography expert

Sonnaz Nooranvary: Upholstery Restorer

Amanda Middleditch and Julie Tatchell: Soft toy restores known as 'The Teddy Bear Ladies'

Lucia Scalisi: Painting and artwork restorer

Mark Stuckey: Electronics expert and radio restorer

Neil Fairley: Vintage electronics repairer

Hannah Weston Smith: Traditional Upholsterer

Meanwhile, a fourth added: "I love this show! You guys are all magicians!" as a fifth said: "It felt such a privilege to be able to watch the repair in such caring and respectful hands."

Elsewhere in the episode, viewers were also delighted to watch father and daughter duo Harry and Belinda who were in need of their scooter being repaired by metalwork expert, Dominic Chinea. "The dented two-wheeler was gifted to Belinda by her parents 61 years ago," reads the synopsis.

"Now nonagenarian Harry is keen for the toy to be revamped so that his two great-grandchildren can continue the tradition of fun family times on wheels."

Will there be more episodes of The Repair Shop?

Yes! Jay Blades announced earlier this year that the programme had been commissioned for more series across the next two years.

While chatting to reporters including HELLO! backstage at the TV BAFTAs in May, Jay revealed: "I think we've been commissioned for another two years if I'm not mistaken. We are going to do more. We've just won a BAFTA so I think they're going to want us to stay on air."