The Repair Shop fans divided over 'error' with repair in new episode

The Repair Shop returned for a new episode on Wednesday evening and, unsurprisingly, many viewers at home were left feeling emotional while watching.

However, some were divided on their thoughts about one repair completed by Brenton West. Gordon and his daughter Kelly came into the barn with Gordon's medal he received in his army days when he served in the Middle East and Germany.

Brenton worked his magic on the precious item, removing most of the dents and polishing it to perfection. Amanda Middleditch, meanwhile, worked on the mount and repaired the ribbon.

After the incredible repair was revealed, some fans at home pointed out an "error" with the medal mount. One person wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter: "Love the programs, but the obvious error with the medal mounting had me shouting at the TV." Another agreed and responded with: "Same here!"

© BBC Gordon and Kelly were thrilled with their repair

Speaking about the episode on the whole, a third wrote: "A great show, but it was the first time that I saw a repair being done which didn't seem very well planned and just might fail."

However, others were seriously impressed with the outcome. One person mused: "I loved it. How much those repairs and restorations meant to those who owned them. And the emotion of that guy's daughter who felt so privileged to pin her father's medal onto his lapel again. Priceless!"

© BBC The Repair Shop is back for new episodes

A second echoed this, commenting: "Beautiful repair on that war medal. Well deserved. #therepairshop," as a third wrote: "Absolute fantastic job on Gordon's war medal #therepairshop." A fourth simply put: "#TheRepairShop Brenton never fails."

Elsewhere in the episode, the barn welcomed a professional goalkeeper who brought in a programme from a momentous match he played in 1970.

© Guy Levy Suzie Fletcher

As the synopsis explains: "Peter Grotier was a member of the West Ham team that flew out to New York to play an exhibition game against Santos just after Brazil had won the World Cup. Not only was Peter's hero Sir Bobby Moore in his squad, but they were playing against his other hero, the great goalscorer Pele."

The synopsis continues: "Next to arrive is Debbie, with a special soulmate she’s kept close her entire life. The teddy, gifted at birth and named McNem for reasons none of her family remembers, provided comfort for Debbie when her father passed away when she was just 12 years old.

© Sarah Weal Will Kirk on The Repair Shop

"In later years, subsequent ill-health of her own has left her relying on the little bear even more. With hardly any fur, a wonky leg and holes in his feet, toy restorers Julie Tatchell and Amanda Middleditch know just how important it is to get McNem fighting-fit once again."

The Repair Shop series 12 continues on BBC One next Wednesday at 8pm.