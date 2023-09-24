Strictly Come Dancing fans have spotted their winner already – reactions from week one

The celebrities gave it their all on Saturday's first live show

The new series of Strictly Come Dancing is officially underway, with this year's celebrity contestants taking to the ballroom floor on Saturday night for the first live show.

While all of the celebs nailed their routines, it looks like viewers have already chosen their winner for the 2023 season.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, fans shared their predictions on who might lift the coveted glitterball trophy in the finale, with many suggesting that Nigel Harman and his partner Katya Jones will be this year's winners.

One person wrote: "NIGEL AND KATYA TAKE THE MIRRORBALL AND RUN #Strictly," while another added: "OK, I already have my @bbcstrictly favourite. Nigel & Katya to win after that Paso Doble!"

A third person commented: "I love Nigel Harman! I think he is gonna be my winner this year! #Strictly," while another agreed, tweeting: "I'm just waiting to see how Nigel does with the other dances (Samba, Jive etc) to judge but I think he could be this year's winner."

It's hardly surprising that viewers have already predicted that Nigel will walk away with the trophy this year given that he and Katya topped the leaderboard at the end of the show, with their epic Paso Doble winning them 32 points. Watch the incredible performance in the video below.

WATCH: Nigel Harman Closes Show And Tops Leaderboard With Epic Paso Doble

The pair received high praise from the judging panel, with head judge Shirley Ballas hailing the actor as the "one to beat", while Motsi Mabuse said the dance was "absolutely spectacular".

Meanwhile, Craig Revel Horwood said: "I tell you what I wouldn't want to be the competition with you around, darling. That was the dance of the night!"

Anton Du Beke added: "To come out and do that with that power, that intensity. You stole the night."

However, it wasn't just Nigel who impressed audiences on Saturday night. Angela Rippon wowed both the judges and viewers alike with her and Kai Widdrington's amazing Cha Cha Cha, which saw the star stretch her leg over her head.

While Shirley said the dance was "most spectacular", Craig hailed the routine as "jaw-dropping".

Fans were equally as impressed, with one person writing on X: "The newsreaders always do so well on #Strictly. Anyone else see Angela Rippon, who's 78, stretch her leg over her HEAD last night?! Amazing!" while another added: "Angela Rippon has my upmost respect at the age of 78 to do these kind of moves is incredible may she be an inspiration to others make her a Dame NOW."

A third fan said the journalist was "incredible", adding that she'll "go far" in the competition.

Other viewers also took to social media to praise the show as a whole, with one person writing: "Best first live show ever? What a series we have - love it already."

A second added: "Wow, what a first show!!! That was a-ma-zing!!!"

For a full rundown of everything that happened during Week One, click here.