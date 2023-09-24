Everything you need to know about Strictly star Nigel Harman's love life

Nigel Harman is the "one to beat" in this year's series of Strictly Come Dancing, according to head judge Shirley Ballas. The actor wowed the judges and fans alike with his Paso Doble, which he performed with dance partner Katya Jones in week one.

Fans have already predicted that Nigel will be walking away with the glitterball trophy at the end of the series. But how much do you know about his life away from the ballroom floor?

As the competition heats up, find out all we know about Nigel's love life, including his marriage to a famous actress.

WATCH: Nigel Harman Closes Show And Tops Leaderboard With Epic Paso Doble

Who is Nigel Harman?

Nigel Harman is a 50-year-old actor from London.

He is perhaps best known for playing Dennis Rickman in EastEnders and Max Christie in Casualty. The actor will also be recognised for portraying Bradley Dawson in Sky One's comedy-drama series, Mount Pleasant.

© Jack Hall Nigel Harman is an actor from London

Nigel also played the villainous valet Mr Green in season four of ITV's hit drama, Downton Abbey.

Away from his TV roles, Nigel boasts a glittering stage career, having won an Olivier award for his portrayal of Lord Farquaad in the original London production of Shrek the Musical.

He also played Sky Masterson in a West End production of Guys and Dolls, a role he landed after leaving EastEnders in 2005.

© Photo: Rex Nigel is best known for starring in EastEnders

In 2017, Nigel directed Kelsey Grammer in a production of Big Fish in London.

Is Nigel Harman married?

Yes, Nigel is a married man.

The EastEnders star is married to actress Lucy Liemann, who hails from London.

© Ian Gavan Nigel Harman is married to actress Lucy Liemann

Lucy, 49, has appeared in various TV shows over the years, including The Bill and Agatha Christie's Poirot. Viewers may recognise her as Sarah Bloxby in the mystery drama, Agatha Raisin. She also played Ellie Pattman in the BBC sitcom Rev., and Sam Phillips in the ITV comedy-drama series, Moving Wallpaper.

As for her big screen roles, the actress played the part of Lucy in the action thriller starring Matt Damon, The Bourne Ultimatum. She also appeared in the 2017 drama film, The Child in Time, which starred Benedict Cumberbatch and Kelly Macdonald.

© Charlie Best Stephen Campbell Moore and Lucy Liemann in The Child In Time

Nigel and Lucy reportedly locked eyes on the set of the BBC drama series, Hotel Babylon, with both actors appearing in the show's fourth season, which aired in 2009.

The couple tied the knot in 2011 before going on to welcome their daughter the following year.

© Sky Lucy Liemann as Sarah Bloxby in Agatha Raisin

Nigel and Lucy like to keep their personal lives out of the spotlight, with Nigel choosing not to share personal family images on his Instagram page.

Who is Nigel Harman's Strictly partner?

Nigel is partnered with professional dancer Katya Jones on this year's series of Strictly.

Katya, 34, has appeared on the show since 2016 and won the competition during her second season, lifting the glitterball trophy with Scottish actor Joe McFadden in 2017.

© Guy Levy Nigel Harman is partnered with pro dancer Katya Jones

After Nigel and Katya were paired together during the 2023 launch show, host Claudia Winkleman told the actor that his dance partner can be "quite strict", to which he responded: "Everyone keeps telling me this and every time they tell me this I get more and more terrified, but I am pretending I'm really calm about it."

When asked about what Katya has in store for Nigel, she said "ideas will come as we get to know each other".