The star-studded cast of ITV's The Long Shadow and where you've seen them before

The crime drama features an ensemble cast of familiar faces

ITV's new crime drama, The Long Shadow, follows the desperate five-year hunt for serial killer Peter Sutcliffe, dubbed in press reports as the Yorkshire Ripper.

The seven-episode series from Hijack writer George Kay boasts a star-studded cast, including the likes of Toby Jones, David Morrissey and Daniel Mays.

Katherine Kelly, Lee Ingleby and Daniel Mays also feature in the series, alongside a long list of familiar faces. Find out who stars in the series and where you've seen them before.

The Long Shadow cast

Toby Jones as DCS Dennis Hoban

Toby Jones plays DCS Dennis Hoban, the first detective chief superintendent leading the hunt for Peter Sutcliffe.

The actor is known for his work both on stage and on screen and has appeared in blockbuster films such as The Hunger Games franchise and Marvel's Captain America films. One of his most notable roles is providing the voice of Dobby in the Harry Potter films.

Toby is also known for his parts in Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, My Week with Marilyn, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny and the BBC comedy series, Detectorists.

© Justin Slee Toby Jones as DCS Dennis Hoban

David Morrissey as DCS George Oldfield

David Morrissey takes the role of DCS George Oldfield, another DCI who famously took on the investigation.

The actor is known for his roles in The Walking Dead, The Other Boleyn Girl, Nowhere Boy, Britannia and The Singapore Grip.

More recently, he appeared in the hit BBC crime drama, Sherwood.

© ITV David Morrissey as DCVS George Oldfield

Lee Ingleby as DCS Jim Hobson

Lee Ingleby plays DCS Jim Hobson, the second DCI to head up the murder investigation.

Lee is a familiar face across the nation thanks to his roles in Inspector George Gently, Line of Duty and The Serpent Queen. He also played Stan Shunpike in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban.

The actor will also be recognised for his recent portrayal of police officer Neil Adamson in ITV's true crime drama, The Hunt for Raoul Moat.

© Justin Slee Lee Ingleby stars alongside Toby Jones as DCS Jim Hobson

Jack Deam as DI Les Hanley

Jack Deam portrays a detective working on the investigation, DI Les Hanley.

The actor is a familiar face thanks to his roles playing Inspector Mallory in Father Brown and Marty Fisher in Shameless. He is also known for his portrayal of DC Ken Blackstone in ITV's crime drama, DCI Banks.

Alongside his major roles, Jack has appeared in episodes of Vera, Silent Witness, New Tricks and Casualty.

© Justin Slee Jack Deam plays DI Les Hanley

Katherine Kelly as Emily Jackson

Katherine Kelly plays Emily Jackson, a wife and mother who was the second woman to fall victim to Peter Sutcliffe.

Katherine rose to fame for her portrayal of Becky in Coronation Street and has since gone on to appear in an array of successful dramas, including The Night Manager, Liar, Happy Valley and Mr Selfridge.

© Justin Slee Katherine Kelly as Emily Jackson

Daniel Mays as Sydney Jackson

Daniel Mays portrays Emily's husband, Sydney.

Daniel is known for appearing in a wide range of TV series, with major roles in shows including Line of Duty, Mrs Biggs, Code 404 and Good Omens.

© ITV Daniel Mays as Sydney Jackson

Jasmine Lee-Jones as Marcella Claxton

Jasmine Lee-Jones plays one of Peter Sutcliffe's victims who survives her attack.

The actor and writer previously appeared in the Channel 4 sitcom, Dead Pixels.

© Justin Slee Jasmine Lee-Jones as Marcella Clayton

Molly Wright as Donna DeAngelo

Molly Wright plays prostitute Donna DeAngelo.

The actor is perhaps best known for playing Rebecca Hughes in the BBC drama, The A Word. She has also appeared in Our Girl and Casualty.

© Justin Slee Molly Wright as Donna Deangelo

Stephen Tompkinson plays David Gee

Stephen Tompkinson plays pathologist David Gee.

Stephen is known for his starring roles in DCI Banks and Wild at Heart. He has also appeared in The Split, The Bay and more recently, Sherwood.

© Justin Slee Stephen Tompkinson as David Gee

Jill Halfpenny as Doreen Hill

Jill Halfpenny plays Doreen Hill, the mother of murder victim Jackie Hill.

Jill is perhaps best known for playing Rebecca in Coronation Street, Kate in EastEnders and Izzie in Waterloo Road.

In more recent years, she has starred in various dramas including The Drowning, The Holiday and Three Girls.

© Justin Slee Jill Halfpenny as Doreen Hill

Who else stars in the series?

Also starring in the series are Alexa Davies as Ruth Bundey, Charley Webb as WPC Anna Lawson and Christopher Hatherall as DS John Domaille.

Meanwhile, Steven Waddington plays DSI Dick Holland, Liz White portrays PS Meg Winterburn and Chloe Harris takes the role of WPC Jenny Bush.

© Justin Slee Charlie Webb as WPC Anna Lawson

Sorcha Groundsell, Shaun Thomas, Michael McElhatton, Kris Hitchen, Daisy Waterstone as Jacqueline Hill, Cara Theobold and Marcus Fraser also appear in the series.

Rounding out the cast are Emma Williams, Gemma Laurie, Alexa Goodall and Dylan Hall.