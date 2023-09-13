Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Dancing with the Stars 2023: LIVE cast reveal
Live:Updated43m ago

Dancing with the Stars 2023: LIVE cast reveal

ABC's Dancing with the Stars revealed its cast for season 32 on Good Morning America

Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribiera
Ahad Sanwari
Ahad Sanwari
Here's what we know so far...

Previously announced DWTS 2023 cast members

Three members of the new cast were previously revealed. The very first contestant revealed was Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix, followed by the star of season 20 of The Bachelorette, Charity Lawson. Yesterday, it was announced that actress Jamie Lynn Spears would be joining the cast as well, with Alan Bersten as her professional partner.

Welcome to the Dancing with the Stars 2023 cast reveal!

We're following along as the cast of ABC's Dancing with the Stars season 32 is revealed live on Good Morning America this morning, September 13. The 2023 season will be aired on ABC once again with Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Bruno Tonioli returning as judges. Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro will take on hosting duties.

