Dancing with the Stars 2023: LIVE cast reveal

Previously announced DWTS 2023 cast members
Three members of the new cast were previously revealed. The very first contestant revealed was Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix, followed by the star of season 20 of The Bachelorette, Charity Lawson. Yesterday, it was announced that actress Jamie Lynn Spears would be joining the cast as well, with Alan Bersten as her professional partner.
We're following along as the cast of ABC's Dancing with the Stars season 32 is revealed live on Good Morning America this morning, September 13. The 2023 season will be aired on ABC once again with Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Bruno Tonioli returning as judges. Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro will take on hosting duties.