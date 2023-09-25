NCIS' newest stars tease big news amid show's latest shake-up

The long-running CBS crime procedural drama has produced spin-offs in Los Angeles, Hawai'i, and New Orleans in the past

With the tentative end to the WGA strike, the writers of the hit TV show NCIS could potentially return to work sooner than you'd think (although that's contingent on the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike as well).

However, while the delay on season 21 currently remains, fans of the show are celebrating its milestone 20th anniversary, with a special marathon airing on CBS tonight in its honor.

September 25 officially marks "NCIS Day" to commemorate 20 years since the first ever episode of the show aired on September 23, 2003.

The franchise will be using it as an opportunity to spearhead the launch of the newest spin-off, NCIS: Sydney, its first foray into the global TV sphere.

The cast of the show appeared for a special video message, wishing fans a "Happy NCIS Day," and revealed that a special snippet from the upcoming NCIS: Sydney premiere will be released alongside the marathon episode.

Fans reacted with comments like: "Can't still believe that it's been 20 years already," and: "I'm so ready to immerse myself in an NCIS marathon," as well as: "The best series, with the best stories, the best characters, and the best actors in the world."

As for its cast, leading NCIS: Sydney are Olivia Swann as NCIS Special Agent Michelle Mackey and Todd Lasance lead as Sergeant Jim 'JD' Dempsey.

Joining them will be Sean Sagar as NCIS Special Agent DeShawn Jackson, Tuuli Narkle as AFP Liaison Officer Constable Evie Cooper, Mavournee Hazel as AFP Forensic Scientist Bluebird 'Blue' Gleeson, and William McInnes as AFP Forensic Pathologist Dr Roy Penrose.

However, there has been a slight shake-up when it comes to the show's premiere. Presumably due to the scheduling of Monday Night Football on CBS, the show will debut later than originally planned Stateside.

© Daniel Asher Smith/Paramount+ NCIS: Sydney will premiere in Australia on November 10

As reported by TVLine, NCIS: Sydney will now air in the United States on Tuesdays instead of Mondays and will premiere on November 14, a day later than first announced. It'll be followed by NCIS re-runs.

However, they will be available on Paramount+ Global immediately as well, and will drop as slated on November 10 Down Under on Paramount+ Australia.

A synopsis for the upcoming spin-off reads: "With rising international tensions in the Indo-Pacific, a brilliant and eclectic team of U.S. NCIS agents and the Australian Federal Police (AFP) are grafted into a multinational taskforce to keep naval crimes in check in the most contested patch of ocean on the planet."

© Daniel Asher Smith/Paramount+ It will now be released Stateside on November 14 instead of November 13

In a statement to Deadline when the cast was revealed, Rick Maier, Paramount Australia and New Zealand Head of Drama, said: "One of the best-loved franchises in the world is in the hands of one of our best production companies.

"NCIS: Sydney is exciting for all of us at Paramount and we hope one of the most eagerly anticipated commissions of the year."

© Daniel Asher Smith/Paramount+ The spin-off is the fourth in the NCIS franchise and the first international one

The new show is the fourth spin-off in the NCIS franchise, following NCIS: Los Angeles (which ended its 14 season run earlier this year), NCIS: New Orleans (2014-2021), and the ongoing NCIS: Hawai'i.

