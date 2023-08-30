NCIS' upcoming spin-off – all we know about its star-studded cast

The CBS crime procedural is going Down Under in the first step to global expansion

The main American-based NCIS franchises may have paused production, with the central show and its spin-off, NCIS: Hawai'i, on pause due to the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, but the show must and does go on Down Under.

Production remains underway for the upcoming NCIS: Sydney, the show's first global venture, with several of the cast members spotted while filming in Australia after the line-up was revealed in June.

While there is no official date yet on the show's release, in anticipation, here's what you need to know about the star-studded NCIS: Sydney cast and some of their past work…

VIDEO: Inside the real-life partners of the cast of NCIS

Olivia Swann

© Getty Images Olivia Swann

English actress Olivia Swann will play NCIS Special Agent Michelle Mackey, and shared the news of her casting with the message: "It's been a blur of excitement, hard work, the best vibes and constant gratitude. Our cast is so incredible, the locations are unreal – long story short, this job is a dream come true."

The 30-year-old made her TV debut with a guest appearance on the British soap Doctors in 2018, and followed that up with her most recognizable role as Astra Logue on DC's Legends of Tomorrow. She made a guest appearance on the show's fourth season and was promoted to regular for seasons 5-7.

Todd Lasance

© Getty Images Todd Lasance

One of the most well-known members of the cast, Australian Todd Lasance, 38, will play Sergeant Jim "JD" Dempsey, bringing similar experiences from his time on season three of Australian drama Rescue: Special Ops.

He is best remembered for playing Aden Jefferies for five years on the Australian soap Home and Away, and some of his biggest credits on American shows include The Flash, The Vampire Diaries, and Spartacus: War of the Damned.

MORE: NCIS team makes big move amid filming hiatus – fans left majorly divided

Sean Sagar

© Getty Images Sean Sagar

British actor Sean Sagar, who will play NCIS Special Agent DeShawn Jackson, has credits extending as far back as 2011 with appearances in TV series like Top Boy and Trollied.

His other significant TV credits include the British military drama Our Girl, British sitcom Buffering, and star-studded Hollywood ventures like The Gentlemen (2019) and most recently, The Covenant (2023).

MORE: NCIS' much-anticipated new show NCIS: Sydney – all we know

Tuuli Narkle

© Getty Images Tuuli Narkle

Australian actress Tuuli Narkle will be playing the role of AFP Liaison Officer, Constable Evie Cooper, and mostly boasts credits from local TV and theater.

After getting her start on stage, she made TV appearances on the four-part Australian miniseries drama Bad Behaviour, the short-lived ABC comedy All My Friends are Racist, and the prequel to popular Australian mystery Mystery Road, titled Mystery Road: Origin, which won her an AACTA Award.

MORE: Where the stars who left NCIS are now: Mark Harmon, Michael Weatherly, Pauley Perrette and more

Mavournee Hazel

© Getty Images Mavournee Hazel

Australian actress and model Mavournee Hazel will play AFP Forensic Scientist Bluebird 'Blue' Gleeson, and comes to the series with credits from local shows like crime-drama Halifax: Retribution and the Apple TV+ series Shantaram.

The 27-year-old is best known for her role as Piper Willis on the long-running Australian soap Neighbours, which she played from 2015-2019, which even birthed web-based spin-offs Hey Piper (2015) and Pipe Up (2016).

RELATED: Margot Robbie's secret gesture to Neighbours cast revealed

William McInnes

© Getty Images William McInnes

Playing AFP Forensic Pathologist Dr Roy Penrose, Aussie native 59-year-old William McInnes comes into the show with the most experience, having first made his mark on TV in the 1990s.

After a recurring role on Australian soap Country Practice in 1990, he achieved fame with his leading turn on police drama Blue Heelers from 1993-1998, with his other notable turn on the drama SeaChange in 1999.

MORE: NCIS: What are Mark Harmon, Pauley Perrette and more's net worths?

Alongside work in radio and writing, his biggest film credit comes from the 2006 mystery drama Irresistible, starring alongside Susan Sarandon, Sam Neill, and Emily Blunt.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.