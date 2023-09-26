Great British Bake Off 2023: episode one as it happens

What time is Bake Off on?
Just under an hour to go before our fave baking show returns to the screens.
Never wanted cake more in our lives.
*licks lips*
Fan-tastic
GBBO is back tonight and fans can hardly wait.
Gonna be strange without Matt Lucas.
Fans are really missing him. Honest.
Why did Matt Lucas leave GBBO?
GBBO fans wept into their cornflakes when they found out funnyman Matt Lucas was leaving the show.
He hung up his apron for the last time in December 2022.
While Matt cited a heavy workload as the reason for his exit, a month later he revealed that there was more to the story, that his decision to leave was also inspired by his good friend and Little Britain collaborator, David Walliams.
What time is GBBO on?
Who is ready for a brand new GBBO?
All the action kicks off at 8pm on C4.
Tune in for all the drama, and not too many soggy bottoms. We hope!