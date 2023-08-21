Angela Scanlon inundated with messages after sharing tanning conundrum ahead of Strictly

Angela Scanlon whipped fans into a frenzy on Monday when she candidly asked her fans for some tanning advice ahead of her Strictly Come Dancing debut.

Taking to Instagram, the Your Home Made Perfect presenter, 39, posted a snapshot of her toned legs pointing towards the ceiling. In a separate snapshot, Angela shared an image of numerous bottles of fake tan separated into varying shades.

© Instagram Angela asked her fans for help

Revealing her conundrum, the TV star included the caption: "To tan or not to tan, that is the question… @bbcstrictly," whilst on her Instagram Stories, the flame-haired beauty re-shared her grid post alongside the words: "Thoughts in the comments please," followed by a laughing face emoji.

Angela's loyal fans were quick to weigh in, with one writing: "Please fly the flag for the pale gurls! Don't tan," while another remarked: "Please don't tan, I feel inspired to wear shorts because of you, please keep that up. From a fellow pale redhead."

© BBC Angela has joined this year's Strictly line-up

A third commented: "Go natural and pale please!!!! Your skin is perfect as it is!!!!!" and a fourth added: "Whatever makes you feel like a winner!"

Angela will be joining an incredible line-up this year, with the likes of Downton Abbey's Nigel Harman, EastEnders actors Bobby Brazier, Sherlock star Amanda Abbington and Channel 4 News anchor Krishnan Guru-Murthy, all set to dust off their dancing shoes.

WATCH: Les Dennis completes Strictly Come Dancing line-up

After news of her participation was announced, the mother-of-two said: "I'm terrified, I'm excited and I have so many questions.

© Instagram Angela is a devoted mother-of-two

"Will they make me tan? How itchy are sequins?! Do they do flesh-coloured sports bras? Well - there's only one way to find out, right!? Now I'm panicking a bit... but also secretly thrilled about the prospect of all that glitter. Let's go!"

This isn't the first time Angela has spoken candidly about her nervousness ahead of the dancing competition. Last week, the star shared a video of herself over on Instagram where she shared a sneak peek inside her first day on set.

© Getty Angela at the EE British Academy Awards nominees party in 2015

Addressing her followers, she said: "And so it begins… I've just gotten home from my first day of STRICTLY. Not official, no training, no partner obviously just yet. But heels all day and enormous glitter balls and confetti cannons and what I imagine is a very small taser of what I'm about to embark upon."

She went on to add: "And you know what? Even though I feel a little bit sick, I actually think it's wildly exciting and yeah, I'm going to need a comedown. I don't know how people relax after doing that."

© Instagram Angela and Roy live in London with their growing family

Away from the spotlight, Angela enjoys spending quality time with her husband Roy Horgan and their adorable daughters: Ruby and Marnie.

The couple, who wed in June 2014, welcomed their eldest daughter Ruby Ellen in February 2018, and went on to welcome their youngest daughter Marnie Fae in February 2022.