Former Strictly pro Oti Mabuse reveals devastating real reason she quit show

Strictly Come Dancing former pro Oti Mabuse has opened up about her decision to leave the hit dancing competition, admitting that she struggled behind-the-scenes, including not wanting to eat and crying in the shower.

Chatting on the All Change podcast, she was full of praise for her husband, Marius Lepure, saying: "Luckily my husband again has been an amazing person who has seen the dark days, the days where I’m in the shower crying with my clothes on because it’s so hard and it’s so overwhelming. He’s seen me not eat, he’s seen me overeat, he’s seen me struggle with not being able to get the best out of someone. He’s seen me having to deal with interesting personalities."

Sher continued: "So, he’s the person that’s seen the behind the scenes at the point where I’d got to where I was like, ‘I think I’m finished.’ He was like, ‘Yeah I think there’s this new thing that’s got a fire in your stomach. When you’re hosting or talking to people you’re a completely different person.’"

At the time of her exit, Oti said: "I have been part of the most amazing TV show, Strictly Come Dancing for the past seven years and it has been an incredible time. Lifting the Glitterball twice and having the best journey with all my celebrities, but also meeting and working with the best team, crew, producers, celebs and professional dancers! You are my family and I adore you all forever."

© David M. Benett Pregnant Oti Mabuse with husband Marius Lepure

Strictly's official account also released a statement, which read: "Oti has been a truly wonderful part of Strictly for the past seven years. Her energy, creativity and talent have contributed to so many of the show's most memorable moments and she will be hugely missed, not only by viewers but the entire team.

© Photo: BBC Oti left the show in 2022

"She leaves a dazzling legacy behind her, as the only professional dancer to lift the Glitterball Trophy in two consecutive years. We couldn't be prouder of Oti and what she has achieved. She will always be at the very heart of our Strictly family and we wish her every success in her already bright future."

© Instagram Oti Mabuse showed off her bump - and her bare bump - in a sweet video revealing how she announced her pregnancy to friends and family

Oti has had a very busy time since leaving Strictly, and is now welcoming her first child! She revealed the exciting news via social media, writing: "BREAKING THE NEWS TO FAMILY & FRIENDS. Living in a different country as a couple means you don’t have family around to break the news face to face."

"And most often friends become family we are so extremely lucky with our group of friends, *disclaimer* this isn’t all of them not enough video space but we kept our circle really tight, full of positive energy, laughter and joy."Because that first and [second] trimester can [be] super super challenging. Really grateful."